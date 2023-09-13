Netflix's One Piece live-action is in talks for 6 seasons, creators confirm

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Deadline published an interview with One Piece live-action executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Within, the two excitingly revealed that they “have hopes for 12 seasons” of the series and have even already discussed what the series would look like up to season 6 internally and with Oda.

Eiichiro Oda is the creator, author, and illustrator of the original manga series, which Netflix’s One Piece live-action series adapts, with his contributions to the adaptation well documented. As far as fans know, Oda personally approved of everything that was in the adaptation, even going so far as to tell fans that he would delay the series until everything was, in his eyes, right.

Considering the involvement Oda has had in the first season alone, the fact that the potential of the future five seasons has already been discussed with him is incredibly exciting. While nothing is guaranteed at the time of this article’s writing, the success of One Piece live-action’s first season thus far is certainly encouraging in terms of the hopes of a renewal.

One Piece live-action staff claims series could use “half of the chapters” currently published in six seasons

One Piece live-action’s executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements’ interview with Deadline sees the two clearly excited and optimistic about the possibilities of renewal, as well as how far they could get in the series depending on how many season renewals they get.

Clements says that a conversation with showrunner Matt Owens has already been had about how to break up future seasons. She then emphasizes that everything they do is a collaborative effort between themselves, Netflix, Shueisha (who publishes the manga), and Oda. Especially encouraging is that Clements claims the group has had “thorough conversations about what [they] could do with Season 2.”

She caveats this by saying that this is if they get the opportunity, but again, the success of the series so far has indicated that a second season is all but guaranteed at this point. This is further supported by reports from early 2023 and more recently regarding the status of a season 2 script, which at the time of this article’s writing is said to have been completed.

While this is far from an official confirmation of what future seasons the series may be getting, it’s clear that the parties who create the series are preparing for the best-case scenario. Although seasons 3-6 are less certain, fans can likely count on season 2 for the series being all but guaranteed given the first season’s success.

