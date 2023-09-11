One Piece episode 1076: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1076 is set to release on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With Kaido and Luffy set to exchange their devastating final blows in the coming episodes, fans are incredibly anxious to see this climactic fight finally conclude. However, there are likely to be a few loose ends tied up before fans are shown who the victor is.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1076 as of this article's writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

One Piece episode 1076 likely to set the stage for a focus on Luffy and Kaido's clash

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1076 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, September 17, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night release. A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series' new episodes for their subscribers on a weekly basis, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll's. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1076 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times across the globe:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, September 16

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, September 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 17

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, September 17

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, September 17

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 17

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, September 17

Episode 1075 recap

One Piece episode 1075 began with Kaido activating his Flame Dragon Torch technique, in which he covers his body in flames. He then said how like Oden 20 years ago, Luffy will now also die by melting in Kaido's flames. Luffy countered that his next attack wouldn't need to touch Kaido to be effective, leading to a clash between his Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua.

While Luffy and Kaido clashed, various samurai on Onigashima felt the shockwaves and cheered Luffy on to victory. This led to a flashback that showed Orochi and Kaido's torture of both Oden sympathizers and the general people of Wano during their 20-year reign. This included citizens being forced into slavery, lacking fresh food and water, and eventually being forced to eat the SMILE fruits provided to them.

This transitioned back into the present, where Orochi questioned Hiyori's motives as he prepared to kill her like the other rebels. Thankfully, Denjiro arrived at this moment, beheading and killing Orochi to save Hiyori's life. The episode ended with the people of Wano wishing for the end of Orochi and Kaido's rule as Momonosuke tried his best to do what Luffy trusts him to and save Onigashima from falling.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Kaido and Luffy's final clash having begun, One Piece episode 1076 will almost certainly focus on the remaining loose ends before returning to their perspective. This will likely include a quick summary of the current happenings on Onigashima and additional scenes of the Fire Festival in the Flower Capital.

One Piece episode 1076 also seems set to reveal Kaido's backstory based on the preview for the episode shown at the end of the previous installment. Between this supposed backstory and the aforementioned loose ends, fans can expect a majority of the episode to be spent away from Luffy and Kaido before 1077 focuses on them exclusively.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.