Oda's condition for One Piece Live Action creators dash any hope of romance between the Straw Hats

After watching the One Piece Live Action series, fans were left to wonder if there would be any romance between the crew members. However, as confirmed by series showrunner and producer Steven Maeda, the live-action series was set to have no romance between the Straw Hat Pirates as per a condition set by Mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

Following the premiere of the One Piece Live Action series on Netflix, fans have highly praised the showrunners for being able to depict the manga's long story in such a concise manner. With that, fans were hoping to see more of it in the future. That's when a confession from the showrunner happened to answer a very important question for the fans.

Oda's condition denies any hope of romance between crew members in One Piece Live Action

Following the release of One Piece Live Action on Netflix, fans could feel the good chemistry between Zoro and Nami actors Mackenyu Arata and Emily Rudd. Having witnessed this, fans were left to wonder if there would be any romantic developments between the two characters.

In response to this, One Piece Live Action series showrunner and producer Steven Maeda revealed that there was a special condition set by Mangaka Eiichiro Oda for the live-action adaptation. He requested that there should be no romance between the crew members. This denied any possibility of a romantic development between Zoro and Nami in the series.

Nami, Luffy, and Zoro as seen in One Piece Live Action (Image via Netflix)

According to Maeda, Mackenyu Arata and Emily Rudd happened to have good chemistry between them, however, it wasn't planned. As long as the series was a live-action adaptation, there was no scope for the relationship between Zoro and Nami to become more than friendship. The showrunners were also set to abide by the condition so as to respect the wishes of the original creator.

Steven Maeda himself agreed that he could feel the good chemistry between the two actors, however, he did not mean to depict it in a romantic fashion. The same was evident on several occasions, such as when the characters were boarding a ship, working together under Buggy, and choosing a costume at Kaya's mansion.

Even fans were glad that Eiichiro Oda had set such a condition. Knowing Netflix, fans knew that the showrunners would want to introduce romantic elements to attract a larger audience. However, with Oda's condition, the series was set to be more true to its core. This meant that fans would not need to worry about any developments that weren't depicted in the manga.

