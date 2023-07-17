One Piece manga to go on a break soon after Oda's return

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga is set to go again after the mangaka returned from his month-long break. After the release of chapter 1088, the manga is set to go on a break in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 35, meaning that chapter 1089 will be released in the magazine's 36th issue.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. To reach his goal, he decides to find the hidden treasure of Gol D. Roger. Thus, he set sail and began his journey to search for the treasure, all while forming the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece manga set to go on a break in WSJ issue 35

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga ONE PIECE will be on break next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35.



Series will resume in Issue #36/37 as scheduled.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda had only recently returned from his month-long break. He was battling astigmatism, which was affecting his artwork. Thus, he decided to finally get surgery and informed his fans about the same.

Soon after his return to work, One Piece chapter 1087 got released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33. However, as reported, the manga is set to go on a break soon. While chapter 1088 will release in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 34, the manga will be on a break during the release of the magazine's issue 35.

Following that, One Piece chapter 1089 will be released in the magazine's next issue. However, following the release of WSJ issue 36, the magazine is set to be on a break.

How fans reacted to One Piece going on break again

Upon learning that the manga was set to go on a break again, several fans were left disappointed as they expressed their emotions online. Many fans felt annoyed that the manga had only returned from break, yet is set to go on a break soon. They were excited about the events set to happen in the story ahead, however, the chapters' releases are set to get interrupted due to breaks.

Gabriel Benton @GabrielBenton10 @WSJ_manga Ungrateful toxic fans aside, is Oda ok? Didn't one piece just take a break this, hope he's not pushing himself too hard

AbsentMinded ShiroKuma @AbsentKuma @WSJ_manga oda just done a surgery. he deserve longer break tbh. madman insist shorter break because that's how much he love to draw.

Meanwhile, other fans were concerned about Mangaka Eiichiro Oda's health. They knew that he had only recently gotten his surgery done. Thus, upon learning that the mangaka was set to go on a break again, they were worried about his health, and if his condition had worsened again.

Many fans believed that Eiichiro Oda should have taken a longer break after his surgery. However, the mangaka's love for drawing led him to return soon to resume work on the manga. Nevertheless, the manga is set to go on break again. That said, no reason for the break has been revealed till now.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.