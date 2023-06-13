One Piece fans mistakenly wage war against Naruto fandom over calling Nami "Sakura 2.0"

With One Piece and Naruto both being part of the Big Three anime, it is common for their fans to argue amongst themselves. However, in a recent incident online, a One Piece fan sparked controversy by belittling the franchise's beloved character Nami.

The anime fan claimed that Nami was the second coming of Naruto's Sakura Haruno. Considering how much Sakura is hated in the community, fans felt that the remark was an insult to Nami and reacted to the same. This led to a long Twitter battle between One Piece fans and the person who made the remark.

One Piece fans berate Twitter user for comparing Nami with Sakura

NamiTheGoat @GoatNami @PazzIguess I remember people were mad at nami putting luffy in the cage.. After he almost killed the crew for no reason @PazzIguess I remember people were mad at nami putting luffy in the cage.. After he almost killed the crew for no reason https://t.co/OVaTI9nAQg

Back in One Piece chapter 1058, Nami had beaten and locked up Luffy in a cage. Luffy could have gotten his crewmates killed for no reason, so Nami had to take the initiative and put a stop to him. However, at the time, several fans did not like what Nami did.

So, upon seeing that page again on Twitter, a One Piece fan @GoatNami tried to expose the absurdity of fans for thinking that Nami was wrong. That's when one of the fans sparked a controversy.

Twitter user @MossHad1 claimed that regardless of the reason behind Nami beating Luffy, she was the second coming of Naruto's Sakura - "Sakura 2.0." According to the Twitter user, Nami questioning Luffy's authority was out of order and she needed to be replaced by Nefertari Vivi.

LawRo @MossHad1 @Fw_Aakash_ @GoatNami @PazzIguess Yeah all the abuse he gave to luffy I let that slide but in post wano? NAH! Questioning ur Captain like that is out of pocket, How about the other two crew they just get along let bygones be bygones. Need Vivi to replace her ASAP @Fw_Aakash_ @GoatNami @PazzIguess Yeah all the abuse he gave to luffy I let that slide but in post wano? NAH! Questioning ur Captain like that is out of pocket, How about the other two crew they just get along let bygones be bygones. Need Vivi to replace her ASAP 🙏 https://t.co/4TtwBD7N9H

Sakura Haruno from Naruto is known to beat the series protagonist for the smallest reasons, hence, anime fans hated her. So when One Piece fans saw one of them claiming that Nami was similar to Sakura, they could not bear it. They immediately responded to the anime fan saying how his claims were very biased. Despite the fact that even Sanji had beaten up Luffy in the scene as well, to only call out Nami was a clear sign of bias.

m.art❧ @MArtRevenge @MossHad1 @GoatNami

the double standard that show your true face is amazing sweety @PazzIguess the funny thing is that Sanji is hitting Luffy too in that gif, yet.. only Nami get call Sakura.the double standard that show your true face is amazing sweety @MossHad1 @GoatNami @PazzIguess the funny thing is that Sanji is hitting Luffy too in that gif, yet.. only Nami get call Sakura.the double standard that show your true face is amazing sweety👏👏

They believe that Nami is a way better-written character than Sakura. Moreover, she was created long before Sakura was introduced in Naruto, making the initial argument senseless. Fans made it very clear that just because a female character beats up the protagonist, it does not mean that they are a Sakura copy.

If Luffy wanted Nami to stop hitting him, he could easily remove her from his group. However, Luffy thinks of Nami as a valuable friend and needs her to keep himself in line. Thus, Luffy himself does not disapprove of Nami beating her, as he himself knows that he crosses the line just too many times.

Greninja @MtezaU @nami_solos We all know Naruto has the most embarrassing anime fanbase @nami_solos We all know Naruto has the most embarrassing anime fanbase

Aaron @EzPhantom2 @nami_solos Why is Naruto’s female cast getting strays between 2 OP fans @nami_solos Why is Naruto’s female cast getting strays between 2 OP fans 😭

Following that OP fans went after Naruto fans for claiming that Sakura was better than Nami. Some even argued by sharing some of Nami's biggest achievements and how useful she is to the Straw Hat Pirates. That's when one anime fan pointed out how the initial argument was caused due to a One Piece fan, and not a Naruto fan. Hence, there was no reason to target Naruto's female cast and make comparisons.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Twitter user @MossHad1 is just having too much fun with the Twitter engagements and posted a Nami slander once again to get the fans going. Judging by the user's Twitter profile, it seems very evident that they are trying to trigger people to help gain some attention and increase their engagement online.

