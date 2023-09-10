One Piece episode 1075: Kaido unveils the Flame Dragon Torch, Luffy counters with Ryou, and Orochi meets his end

One Piece episode 1075, titled 20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back Wano Country, explores the themes of past and present by highlighting the rise of tyranny in Wano as well as the emerging hope for its end. The focus of this episode is on both Kaido and Orochi, who have tormented the people for twenty years. However, the Wano arc is near the end, and there is a great deal of optimism for a free tomorrow.

In the previous episode, Luffy showcased his new powers to Kaido, demonstrating how he could turn lightning into rubber and use it to his benefit. Meanwhile, the Seastone nail that Hiyori had used to bind Orochi had fallen off, putting her life in danger.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime.

One Piece episode 1075 shows the start and end of Orochi's rule

Luffy faces Kaido's flames

Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1075 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1075, Kaido introduced a new technique known as the Flame Dragon Torch, whereby he converted his body in flames. He mentioned Oden, the revered hero of the Wano people, who had tragically burned to death. Now, Luffy, the prophesied hero arriving twenty years later, is also going to melt in his flames.

However, having learned Ryou from Hyogoro, Luffy was confident in his ability to throw a punch without touching anything. This led to an intense clash between Luffy's Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua, creating shockwaves that reverberated throughout Onigashima.

Orochi's rise to power

Orochi as seen in One Piece episode 1075 (Image via Toei Animation)

As the samurai on Onigashima felt the shockwaves, they understood Luffy was to blame and cheered for his victory. The episode then cuts to the past to show how, with Kaido's support, Orochi not only hounded the Kozuki clan following Oden's death, but also massacred all their sympathizers. Following this, slavery in Wano country began, with every man forced to make weapons.

The people of Wano were on the verge of starvation due to a lack of food and water. At that point, everyone was provided with fruits, which they unassumingly consumed. However, the fruits were actually faulty SMILEs that forced the people of Wano to smile and laugh all the time regardless of how they actually felt. Meanwhile, Orochi took sadistic pleasure in this situation and continued to host extravagant banquets.

Orochi's death

Denjiro kills Orochi as seen in One Piece episode 1075 (Image via Toei Animation)

At present, Orochi wondered whether Hiyori was trying to take revenge, but he was ready to finish her off as he had done with all the previous rebels. However, Denjiro arrived in time and sliced Orochi's head off.

One Piece episode 1075 ended with shots of the people of Wano fervently wishing for the end of Orochi's rule, while the samurai on Onigashima prayed for Luffy's victory over Kaido. Meanwhile, Momonosuke, determined not to disgrace his clan, exerted himself to steer Onigashima away from Luffy's path.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1074

Momonosuke (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Yamato encouraged Momonosuke to create Flame Clouds to move Onigashima away from Wano. But Momonosuke doubted himself and recalled how his mother had asked him to rebuild the Kozuki Clan, which he failed to do so.

Meanwhile, the fight between Luffy and Kaido continued. As the captain of the Straw Hats prepared to strike Kaido with his inflated giant hand, Momonosuke worried about Onigashima's collapsing Grimm the impact. Elsewhere, Hiyori faced Orochi who was free to move about though still on fire.

