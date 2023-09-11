One Piece chapter 1092 hints: Sanji set to join the fight as an unknown transformation occurs

On Monday, September 11, 2023, the spoiler process for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1092 began with the issue’s release week finally at hand after a one-week break. Likewise, lead series leaker Redon began releasing his hints for the upcoming issue throughout Monday morning and Sunday, September 10.

While the chapter hints are typically difficult to decipher, those for One Piece chapter 1092 are especially difficult to analyze, with two key exceptions in that regard. Nevertheless, the hints for the upcoming release for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series are generally difficult to decode when dealing with specific story content.

Thankfully, there is one hint among those posted so far which offers commentary on One Piece chapter 1092’s quality, with Redon seemingly calling it a “hype” chapter. While fans may not be able to fully unpack what is in store for them, it seems that readers can count on an exciting and engaging chapter nonetheless.

One Piece chapter 1092 promised to be quite the “hype” with an apparent reference to Akainu within

Hints

The first One Piece chapter 1092 hint was posted by Redon on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and is a fairly easy one to decipher. The hint features a GIF of Bowser from the Mario franchise riding a train, with the caption saying “hype train activated.” This is clearly Redon commenting on the overall quality of the upcoming issue, which has many fans excited for what’s to come.

The second hint for the issue was posted on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 2:42 am Easter Daylight Time. The hint in question features a GIF from the Ultraman anime series, with the description reading “Ultraman Trigger Transformation GIF.” In the GIF, a pair of yellow eyes can be seen illuminating what is otherwise a black screen, with what appears to be smoke rising in front of the eyes as well.

This hint is all but guaranteed to be indicative of an exciting transformation set to occur within the events of One Piece chapter 1092. While fans are generally split on who could be set to receive a transformation, Admiral Kizaru is a common answer here. The GIF featuring yellow eyes being illuminated is the major piece of evidence steering fans toward this conclusion.

The issue’s third hint was posted on Monday at 5:10 am EDT, which has turned out to be a much more difficult GIF to decipher. The hint in question features what appears to be a chocolate cake sitting on a counter, with a hand grabbing a chunk of cake out of the top face. The GIF unfortunately just keeps looping this singular moment, and has no description, meaning no additional info can be pulled.

Fans are conflicted on what this could mean for One Piece chapter 1092, but a general consensus among fans is that this is indicative of what the issue’s cover page is.

Redon has posted hints for the cover pages for recent releases, further suggesting that this is indeed what this specific hint is referring to. Otherwise, fans are assuming it to be related to Big Mom or her crew, given their frequent association with sweets.

The fourth hint for the upcoming release is also somewhat difficult to break down, featuring a GIF of lava sinking into a hole. The GIF’s description offers no additional help in deciphering its meaning, simply reading “volcano lava GIF.” Thankfully, there are two major conclusions that fans have arrived at, the first of which ties into the previous hint.

Some are asserting that this issue will see Big Mom return, given that she was last seen falling into magma (the underground form of lava) through a giant hole.

While a sensible connection, the alternative seems more likely, that being the appearance of Akainu in the issue. Although less probable that he heads to Egghead Island himself, fans will likely see him via a change in perspective or him reaching out to the Egghead Island forces.

The fifth and final hint for One Piece chapter 1092 is, thankfully, much easier to analyze than the others, which comment on the chapter’s story content.

The final hint features a GIF of someone running up to and kicking another person in the chest. Unsurprisingly, fans unanimously agree that this is a reference to Sanji joining the fight in the upcoming release. While his opponent is most likely Kaku, Oda could always surprise fans by having him fight someone else.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

