Kizaru set to burst the Straw Hat's bubbles again in One Piece chapter 1091

The spoiler cycle for One Piece chapter 1091 will likely begin on August 28, 2023. However, fan predictions for the upcoming chapter suggest that Admiral Kizaru will pose a significant threat to the Straw Hats, potentially bursting their bubbles.

In the previous chapter, Kizaru utilized his Glint-Glint powers to bypass the laser defense system of Egghead's Frontier Dome. Sentomaru, Dr. Vegapunk's bodyguard, then confronted the Admiral. He even managed to block one of Kizaru's kicks using his Armament Haki.

The Kizaru vs Sentomaru and Mark III Pacifistas' fight is currently the central focus of the manga and is taking place in the lower level of the lab. Despite being on the upper level, Labo-Stratum, Luffy sensed Admiral Kizaru's arrival in the last chapter and subsequently announced that someone strong has arrived on Egghead.

As per several leakers and theorists of the series, One Piece chapter 1091 may see Kizaru burst Straw Hat's bubbles once again

One Piece chapter 1091 is set to release on Monday, September 4, 2023 at 12 am JST. So far, there has been a lot of build-up around the chapter, with stage being set for a major clash between the Straw Hat Pirates and Admiral Kizaru.

As mentioned earlier, the previous chapter saw Kizaru using his Gilnt-Glint powers to bypass Egghead's defense system, landing on the Dome instantly. The Admiral used the Sacred Yata Mirror technique to turn his body into light and blitzed past the lasers.

Luffy then managed to sense Kizaru's arrival and announced that someone strong had arrived on Egghead.

Thus, One Piece chapter 1091 will likely focus on concluding the fight between Kizaru, Sentomaru, and the Mark III Pacifistas, with their fight being a setup to Luffy and Kizaru's fight. Moreover, popular X leaker Pewpiece (spoilers available through @OP_SPOILERS2023) has recently dropped a hint that indicated the upcoming chapter will see both Zoro and Luffy fight.

The hints further show the picture of a monkey, which clearly indicates Monkey D. Luffy, alongside whom there is a picture of Zoro. However, their respective opponents still remains a mystery. Fans believe Luffy will fight against Kizaru and Zoro will fight against Lucci in One Piece chapter 1091.

Meanwhile, another popular Twitter leaker, Redon, has give a vague hint with a tweet that reads:

"Better, Faster, Stronger..."

It is important to note that Redon is a fan of Luffy, which means there is a possibility that he's talking about the main protagonist being a better, faster, and stronger fighter in this hint. However, it might also be a reference to the Mark III Pacifistas.

In addition, the leakers have stated that the upcoming chapter is intense and that what fans have been waiting for has happened. These leakers have given their verdict, stating that One Piece chapter 1091 is "Absolute Cinema."

Besides them, a popular One Piece theorist, Typical Joe, has also put forward some interesting predictions for the upcoming chapter. According to him, One Piece chapter 1091 will first explain the upgrades made to the Mark III Pacifistas, particularly the Sea-Stone infused bubble shields they currently use.

Following that, Sentomaru and Kizaru will discuss how Dr. Vegapunk based this new upgrade on the resin bubbles that were produced by the Yarukiman Mangroves of Sabaody Archipelago. This'll be a good set up for Sentomaru to bring up their previous fight with the Straw Hats.

It is also important to note that in the One Piece anime, the effects of these bubbles bursting was used to represent the Straw Hats being defeated and disappeared by Kuma. Thus, the chapter will likely see Luffy get serious about protecting the crew and winning against Kizaru this time.

However, Kizaru has already been given all the intel by Lucci, making his attack a lot more well-coordinated. He will likely release the Seraphims currently imprisoned in the Sea-Stone infused bubbles. To accomplish this, Kizaru will need to destroy the Island's climate control system.

The bubbles are able to sustain on Egghead by emulating the tropical style climate of Saboady. Thus, once Kizaru breaks the Island's climate control system, bubbles containing the Seraphims will burst, setting them free. With their help, Kizaru will be able to quickly defeat Sentomaru and the Pacifistas.

After Seraphims are released, Rob Lucci will likely use the opportunity to eliminate Dr Vegapunk. Thus, Straw Hats' plan to escape from Egghead Island quickly won't be a possibility anymore, which is why the 'bubble' can burst for the Straw Hats, literally and figuratively.

One Piece chapter 1091 predictions and hints have hyped fans up for the chapter's release, with many hoping to see Luffy and Zoro go up against Kizaru and Lucci. If one takes into consideration the predictions as well, the chapter will see chaos erupt on Egghead, with Straw Hats plan to escape being burst by Kizaru's plans.

