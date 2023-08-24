One Piece chapter 1091 might be the Egghead Island finale, says early leak

Wednesday, August 23, 2023, saw the very first leaks for One Piece chapter 1091 by sources on the TalkOP forum boards. While the TalkOP forum boards haven't been the go-to source for spoilers in recent months, the information posted on the platform is generally trustworthy.

As a result, fans are excited about this latest leak for One Piece chapter 1091, which teases the upcoming issue as the "climax" of the Egghead Island arc. While this is certainly exciting news, some fans are skeptical considering where the arc currently stands and how much more seemingly needs to be done.

Likewise, the source for the leak claims that the information comes from the editor's note for the next chapter from this week’s release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Considering this fact, fans are hesitant to believe that One Piece chapter 1091 will indeed be the arc's climax.

Will One Piece chapter 1091 be the Egghead Island arc's "climax," or are editors exaggerating?

With the tease of One Piece chapter 1091 being the Egghead Island arc's climax, fans are now doing a deep dive into past editor's notes. As Twitter user and reputable news source @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 (OP Spoilers) points out, previous chapters have proven their editor's previews to be exaggerated.

However, the TalkOP source seemingly elaborates that even with this knowledge, the upcoming issue should be "the prologue and transition chapter in the final chapter of the arc." This most likely means that while 1091 itself won't be the climax, it should start moving the arc towards the peak of its narrative. This is further supported by the source pointing out that "it is indeed almost the late stage of the Egghead Island arc."

Many fans are taking this to mean that the upcoming episode will see the climactic final fights of the arc begin, with one such expected matchup being Admiral Kizaru versus Luffy. While no other fights have seemingly been set up heading into chapter 1091, at least a few more should be apparent and waiting to start by the issue's end.

One fact of the arc's current situation that supports chapter 1091 starting off its climax stems from the fact that the Straw Hats have yet again broken into groups. With each simultaneously working on a different objective, their escape preparations could harmoniously come together and bear fruit in the coming chapters. While some sort of issue is likely to arise, it will possibly be dealt with fairly easily and quickly for the sake of moving the arc along.

