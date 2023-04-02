How Oda might conclude One Piece's Egghead Island arc, explored

One of the most difficult aspects of reading author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is predicting exactly what will happen next. While Oda’s foreshadowing gives fans some clues as to what will occur, the actual events are more often than not a shock to the series’ fanbase.

This is especially true for the currently releasing Egghead Island arc, which has been one of the wildest and most unpredictable arcs of the One Piece series thus far. Each chapter that seemingly answers a key question asks two more in its place, and each additional plotline introduced into the arc is more impactful and unpredictable than the last.

That being said, it seems as though Oda has all the major pieces in place for the current arc. Likewise, it’s possible to begin discussing the general ending that’s likely in store for the Egghead Island arc.

Rollercoaster ride that is One Piece’s Egghead Island arc likely set to begin final stages in coming issues

How the Egghead Island arc might end, explored

First and foremost, it’s necessary to recap exactly what the current situation of One Piece’s Egghead Island arc is as of Chapter 1079. One of the most significant developments is also one that recently concluded, namely the battle of Shanks versus Eustass Kid at Elbaf. Shanks won in an overwhelming fashion, destroying Kid’s ship and crew after taking their Road Poneglyph rubbings.

However, with one resolved plotline came the introduction of another, with a ship of the Blackbeard Pirates fleet seemingly approaching Egghead Island. This also came alongside the reveal that Vegapunk York seemingly has a contingency plan in place now that the World Government has obviously betrayed her.

As for the Straw Hats, the crew’s key developments in the current One Piece arc focus on Usopp and Franky being at least partially petrified by the S-Snake Seraphim. The other members of the crew are in various groups around the island, either searching for Dr. Vegapunk, the main “Stella” body of the Vegapunks, or fighting off some of the Seraphim.

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1078



What is the Outcome of the "Incident (Battle)" in Egghead Island that will shock the World in a way that no one expected? What is the Outcome of the "Incident (Battle)" in Egghead Island that will shock the World in a way that no one expected? #ONEPIECE1078What is the Outcome of the "Incident (Battle)" in Egghead Island that will shock the World in a way that no one expected? https://t.co/dBeqbPtfMo

Some key pairings to note are those of Luffy and Rob Lucci, who are currently fighting S-Bear in the control room, and Zoro and Kaku, who are currently chasing after the S-Hawk Seraphim. There’s also the group of Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Vegapunk Atlas, who are unknowingly heading to Dr. Vegapunk’s location. Also headed that way is Brook in ghost form.

With all of this key setup established, there are a few major and obvious directions that One Piece’s current arc is set to progress in. First and foremost, the Straw Hats need to fix Usopp and Franky being partially petrified by the S-Snake Seraphim. This will most likely be done either via capturing S-Snake and/or finding a way to override York’s command authority without using the Gorosei to do so.

As a result, fans can most likely count on the S-Snake Seraphim to be present beyond the conclusion of the current arc. With her and only her being able to unfreeze the pair, it’s a necessary development that needs to occur in some way. Likewise, given the current situation, capturing her and figuring it out later is likely the safest play.

333VIL @333VIL #ONEPIECE



This prediction about Luffy's fate, was only 8 days before luffy defeated kaido. If you do the math with all the timeskips after wano, one month in world is right now. The egghead incident.



The strawhats are in deep trouble... Sabaody 2.0 #ONEPIECE 1079This prediction about Luffy's fate, was only 8 days before luffy defeated kaido. If you do the math with all the timeskips after wano, one month in world is right now. The egghead incident.The strawhats are in deep trouble... Sabaody 2.0 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1079This prediction about Luffy's fate, was only 8 days before luffy defeated kaido. If you do the math with all the timeskips after wano, one month in world is right now. The egghead incident.The strawhats are in deep trouble... Sabaody 2.0 https://t.co/4tY3q48L3l

This is further supported by the imminent arrival of both the Blackbeard Pirates and World Government reinforcements led by Admiral Kizaru. With these two major threats on their way ahead of the teased Egghead Incident, it seems that an all-out war is set to break loose on Egghead Island in coming One Piece issues.

Fans are also theorizing that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet will arrive at some point, with Luffy’s burning Vivre Card during his fight with Kaido being the motivating factor for their movement. This would further play into the seemingly imminent war set to break loose on Egghead Island, which is most likely how the arc will conclude.

As this war goes on, several groups from all parties involved will likely begin fighting. Luffy versus Lucci and Zoro versus Kaku are two of the most likely fights to begin once Kizaru arrives. However, depending on exactly who from the Blackbeard Pirates is set to arrive on the island in upcoming One Piece issues, these betrayals could be staved off by a continued need to team up.

Regardless of exactly what happens, fans can count on a truly massive battle setting the stage for Egghead Island’s conclusion. Even if the Straw Hat Grand Fleet theory doesn’t pan out, the number of militant forces set to imminently arrive at Egghead Island is overwhelming. The Egghead Island arc’s conclusive battle, the Egghead Incident, is set to be an all-out war between all parties involved, with each group concerned with their own special interests.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes