One Piece chapter 1079: Shanks vs. Kid on full display as the Blackbeard Pirates make an unforeseen move

One Piece chapter 1079 scanlations were released on Thursday, March 23, 2023, treating fans with one of the most exciting events of the current arc yet. However, the price for such an engaging chapter is a tantalizing cliffhanger, with the series taking a scheduled break next week.

Nevertheless, fans are happy with the overall quality and events of One Piece chapter 1079. As the Elbaf focus of the Egghead Island arc comes to an end, it is further complicated with Vegapunk York’s contingency plans and the shocking arrival of new enemies.

One Piece chapter 1079 adds more drama to Egghead Island events as the war at Elbaf concludes

One Piece chapter 1079: Backup plans and further complications

One Piece chapter 1079 scanlations begin with the issue’s title page, which sees mangaka Eiichiro Oda's drawing of a fan request. The cover features Monkey D. Luffy watering a lion with a particularly puffy mane, whom he is mistaking for a sunflower. A sun which looks like Big Mom’s Prometheus Homie is seen smiling down on them, which some fans think is foreshadowing her return.

The chapter then begins its story content with a flashback, where Vegapunk York is eating while ruminating over the World Government looking to eliminate her as well. She’s revealed to be speaking with the four currently activer Seraphim, telling them that she had a contingency plan set up for this exact situation.

One Piece chapter 1079 sees her first order them to “wipe out all the pests” on Egghead, telling them to spare no one except for Dr. Vegapunk himself, the Cipher Pol prisoners, and herself. The Seraphim agree to this, with York adding that she’s positive their going rogue will trigger a “who dunnit” style investigation.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining her cover as the traitor, she orders S-Snake to turn her into stone while everyone’s looking and free her once they’re not. Additionally, she stresses on the fact that there’s an area of the lab that can’t be damaged, but readers don’t see her fully finishing this thought.

One Piece chapter 1079 then ends the flashback, showing S-Snake flying through Egghead Island to an unknown destination. Various shots of Egghead, as well as the island’s citizens evacuating with the help of Sentomaru and the Mk. II Pacifista, are seen playing out. As the perspective shifts away from Egghead Island, a ship flying the flag of the Blackbeard Pirates is seen approaching the island.

The chapter then takes readers to Elbaf, where various captains of the Red Hair Pirates’ fleet are engaging Captain Eustass Kid in combat. The latter is in disbelief that “these jokers” are with Red Hair Shanks, adding that this is supposed to be the New World, the Strongest Sea. Killer reminds his captain that there are a few big names among them, so they can’t let their guard down.

One Piece chapter 1079: A not-so fair fight

One Piece chapter 1079 then jumps to Shanks, who is ordering the captains fighting Kid to retreat. Various fleet and crewmembers of his are seen questioning this order, assuring that they won’t allow Kid’s crew to lay a hand on him. However, Shanks repeats the order, elaborating that he was just stopping by but now has to deal with “this big shot” who showed up.

As Shanks orders a path to be opened up, his own fleet members are seen commenting on how the fleet is notoriously weak. They add that many of them wouldn’t have lived this long if not for the protection of Shanks’ flag. Meanwhile, Shanks boards his ship and speaks with Lucky Roux, who tells his captain that they can handle Kid.

One Piece chapter 1079 sees Shanks show Kid some respect by reminding Lucky Roux of his 3 billion Beri bounty, adding that one shouldn’t underestimate the growth of the next generation. The former then asks Yasopp if Kid has had enough time to heal since Wano, to which he responds that it seems like that’s the case.

Shanks then turns his attention to another crew member, asking if there’s any news on Blackbeard. It’s said that Blackbeard’s last known move was leaving Pirate Island, prompting Shanks to say he’s sure he would’ve shown up in Wano. He is then given some intel on Kid as the issue jumps back to Kid, who is asking Killer how many ships are in front of them now.

One Piece chapter 1079 sees Killer count off nine total ships, adding that there are plenty of recognizable faces from various bounty posters. Kid is then seen preparing and using his Damned Punk attack, which begins pulling in the various ships of Shanks’ fleet. Shanks, meanwhile, is ordering the ships to move out of the way, adding that Dorry and Brogy need to get in position.

He then uses his Future Sight Observation Haki to see the damage of Kid’s attack, which will destroy every ship in between those of Kid and Shanks. Benn Beckman comments on how the Red Hair Pirates's captain has seen a worrisome future, as Shanks’ Haki shows him the devastating aftermath of Kid’s attack.

One Piece chapter 1079 then shows Shanks jump towards Kid’s ship, where he uses Gol D. Roger’s attack Kamusari (Divine Departure) to destroy the Damned Punk cannon. This also knocks out Kid and Killer in one blow, with the former being fully unconscious and the latter still conscious, but spitting up blood. Several other crew members are also knocked out from Shanks’ use of Conqueror’s Haki.

As Shanks approaches the rest of the Kid Pirates, they begin begging for mercy and surrendering, even handing over their Road Poneglyph rubbings acquired from Wano. The Red Hair Pirates' captain then jumps back to a friendly ship, as two giants are seen preparing an attack from the coastline. These are revealed to be Dorry and Brogy, who warn the Kid Pirates that when attacking someone’s home, they should be prepared to be attacked themselves.

One Piece chapter 1079 then has the pair use a Hakoku Sovereignty, the same attack used at the end of the Little Garden arc. This completely destroys the Kid Pirates’ ship, sinking them into the sea. The narrator adds that on this day, the Kid Pirates were completely eradicated as the chapter comes to an end.

One Piece chapter 1079: In summation

One Piece chapter 1079 is a fantastic issue, juxtaposing the extension of one plotline with the conclusion of another. Furthermore, the outcome of Shanks versus Kid was unexpected in terms of how overwhelming the former's victory is. While fans are debating the merits of this, it shows the difference in the gap between the Worst Generation and Shanks.

On the other hand, the introduction of the Blackbeard Pirates’ presence on Egghead Island further raises the stakes and adds additional complications. While fans had assumed that the climax of the arc was soon approaching, it will likely be further delayed with the arrival of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Furthermore, One Piece chapter 1079 seemingly introduces an alternate objective of Vegapunk York’s giving her order to S-Snake. While fans weren’t shown the full dialog, what she ordered him should become apparent soon enough. In any case, this adds another impactful layer and plotline to the enigmatic Egghead Incident.

