One Piece chapter 1079 (raw scans): Shanks' swordsmanship skills shown off as additional objectives of York set up

One Piece chapter 1079's raw scans were released on Wednesday, March 22, bringing with them an exciting and engaging issue which corroborates previous spoilers. It seems that every exciting development previously teased is indeed true, from the arrival of a certain crew on Egghead Island, to the incredibly shocking outcome of Eustass Kid and Shanks’ fight.

While these events are yet to be officially confirmed, One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans seemingly corroborate the issue’s events in all but an official capacity. While fans should still wait for the issue’s official release before coming to conclusions regarding the events, it would seem that everything within will prove definite at 12 am JST on Monday, March 27.

As a result, readers are excitedly discussing what’s next for the Red Hair, Kid, and Straw Hat Pirates alike following these latest developments.

One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans see Kid Pirates swiftly suffer defeat at the hands of Shanks and his sword

One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans begin with a cover page featuring a fan request. Luffy is seen watering a lion after mistaking it for a sunflower, with a sun that looks suspiciously like Prometheus smiling down at the scene. Fans are theorizing that this could be teasing a Big Mom return, especially with the recent focus on Elbaf.

The issue then shows a flashback to Vegapunk York giving the four currently active Seraphim their orders, which they all seem to agree on. Vegapunk York began giving S-Snake specifically an additional set of orders, but fans don’t see exactly what they were. This could set up an alternative motive, objective, or plan for Vegapunk York’s to escape Egghead.

One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans then jump back to the present, where S-Snake Seraphim is seen flying around Egghead Island while saying something. Various shots of Egghead can be seen, including Sentomaru and the Pacifista Mk. II models assisting in the evacuation of the island.

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1079



Shanks hit Kid with his sword but noticeably did not cut him. This connects back to the Breathe of All Things concept from Alabasta. - The blade only cuts when he wielder wills it to do so. -



Shanks lowkey let Kid live intentionally. #ONEPIECE1079 SPOILERSShanks hit Kid with his sword but noticeably did not cut him. This connects back to the Breathe of All Things concept from Alabasta. - The blade only cuts when he wielder wills it to do so. -Shanks lowkey let Kid live intentionally. #ONEPIECE1079 #ONEPIECE1079SPOILERS Shanks hit Kid with his sword but noticeably did not cut him. This connects back to the Breathe of All Things concept from Alabasta. - The blade only cuts when he wielder wills it to do so. -Shanks lowkey let Kid live intentionally. https://t.co/31JHyshflm

As the issue begins shifting perspectives away from Egghead Island, a ship flying the flag of the Blackbeard Pirates is seen approaching. However, the chapter then brings readers to Elbaf, where Eustass Kid is being approached by several captains in the Red Hair Pirates fleet.

One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans then jump to Shanks and his immediate crew, who are near the coastline after having just boarded their ship. Lucky Roux and Yasopp are seen saying something to Shanks, as is a third crew member who tosses him some papers. Shanks is seen reading the papers as Kid constructs and launches his Damned Punk attack on Shanks.

The attack is shown to be devastating, destroying several ships of the aforementioned captains before making its way to Shanks. However, this is revealed to have been a vision Shanks saw with his Future Sight Haki. Infuriated, he then jumps towards Kid and his ship alone, drawing his sword as he approaches his enemies.

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1079



Before we start criticising the Kid Pirates for begging for mercy. We would all do well to remember that this happened. Before we start criticising the Kid Pirates for begging for mercy. We would all do well to remember that this happened. #ONEPIECE1079 Before we start criticising the Kid Pirates for begging for mercy. We would all do well to remember that this happened. https://t.co/U8xyDuRBk4

One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans then show Shanks using the Kamusari (Divine Departure) attack which Gol D. Roger once used. The move first debuted during the Kozuki Oden flashback, where Roger used it on Oden himself while they were fighting. With Kamusari, Shanks knocks out Kid, Killer, and several other Kid Pirates crew members.

The rest of the crew is seen prostrating themselves in front of Shanks, begging for mercy as they voluntarily hand over the Road Poneglyph rubbings. The latter departs soon after, as two massive figures on the shoreline are seen seemingly preparing for an attack. The two are revealed to be Dorry and Brogy, who are preparing to use the Hakoku Sovereignty.

This is the same attack they used at the end of the Little Garden Arc to help the Straw Hats escape. One Piece chapter 1079 raw scans end with the two launching the attack, destroying the Kid Pirates’ ship and causing them all to begin drowning in the ocean. The issue also unfortunately announces a series break next week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes