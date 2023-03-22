One Piece Chapter 1079 (Full Summary): Battle at Elbaf concludes as backup plans set into motion on Egghead

One Piece Chapter 1079 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. While the chapter is relatively short (15 pages) compared to the series' typical issue length, it’s incredibly dense with shocking setups and conclusions galore.

The full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1079 also reveal that there will be a series break next week, which many fans had anticipated given the recent stretch of continuous releases. This means that once Chapter 1079 is officially released at 12:00 am JST on March 27, 2023, fans won’t see the next issue until the same time on April 10, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1079 sees Kid vs. Shanks end in a shocking manner as Vegapunk York makes adjustments

One Piece Chapter 1079's spoilers begin their story content with a flashback focusing on Vegapunk York. Set just a few hours prior, York realizes that the World Government has betrayed her and intends to eliminate her. However, York is prepared and has a plan of her own.

It’s revealed that York ordered all the Seraphim to kill everyone except her, Dr. Vegapunk himself (the main Stella body), and the Cipher Pol agents captured in the underground lab. She then ordered S-Snake to turn her into stone and revert it later. It also seems like York gave another order to S-Snake, but it isn't shown to readers.

One Piece Chapter 1079 then sees the flashback end, with S-Snake flying somewhere in the present. The evacuation of Egghead Island is seen continuing. However, outside the island, a ship with the Blackbeard Pirates flag is seen approaching Egghead Island.

The issue then shifts perspectives to Elbaf, where Shanks and Eustass Kid’s battle has begun.

Kid is fighting the various captains from the grander Red Hair Pirates fleet, who are known to be weaker than the captains from other Yonko fleets. It’s specified here that they’re able to survive in the New World due to protection from Shanks’ flag. The Red Hair Pirates themselves are still near the coast and are taking a while to approach the battle.

One Piece Chapter 1079 then sees Lucky Roux telling Shanks to stay still and that they’ll handle the situation. However, the Yonko counters by reminding Lucky of Kid’s three billion Beri bounty, adding that he shouldn’t underestimate “youngster growth.”

Shanks is seen asking Hongo if there’s any new intel on Blackbeard, but there isn’t. All they know is that Blackbeard left Hachinosu (Pirate Island).

Shanks comments on how he thought Blackbeard would show up at Wano, but this obviously didn’t end up happening. He then asks Yasopp to see if the Kid Pirates’ wounds from Wano are healed before starting the fight, which Yasopp confirms. Kid then uses his Damned Punk as Shanks approaches the shore.

One Piece Chapter 1079 sees Kid destroy all the ships of the Red Hair Pirates fleet, defeating all of the captains with his attack. However, it’s revealed that this isn’t reality but actually the Future Sight that Shanks saw with his Advanced Observation Haki. Beckman then comments on how Shanks seems to have seen “quite a future there.”

Shanks, meanwhile, is now fuming, knowing how much damage Kid will cause if he allows him to attack. He then jumps ahead on his own towards the Kid Pirates’ ship, attacking them with a “massive Kamusari (Divine Departure) in an epic double page.” This is the same move that former Pirate King Gol D. Roger used against Kozuki Oden during the Oden flashback.

One Piece Chapter 1079 then shows Kid unconscious, as Killer, who tried to help Kid withstand the attack, coughs up blood and is unable to move. It appears the pair was defeated in a single attack from Shanks, prompting the rest of the crew to beg for mercy. They give Shanks all the Road Poneglyph writings, with the latter then leaving without a word.

Dorry and Brogy, meanwhile, lecture Kid’s crew (calling them “little humans”). According to them, when they turn their gun toward the homeland of others, they should be prepared to meet the same fate. The two then employ the Hakoku Sovereignty, the same attack they used in the final moments of the Little Garden arc, to destroy the Victoria Punk completely.

Kid and his crew are seen drowning in the sea, as the narrator comments on how the three billion Beri bounty Eustass Kid and his crew have been “completely annihilated.” The issue ends here, with a series break announced for next week.

