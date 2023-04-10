One Piece: How old is Luffy in the Egghead arc?

Monkey D. Luffy is one of the strongest characters in One Piece and has earned the title of a Yonko after defeating Kaido. He's one of the four Emperors of the Sea alongside Blackbeard, Shanks, and Buggy the Clown. However, he is the youngest of them all and has achieved a lot in a short period of time.

Luffy became a Yonko following the events of the Wano Country Arc and is now in the Egghead Arc of the story. Fans are now eager to learn how old he is in this current ongoing arc, as it'll help estimate the scope of his future development and whether he'll be able to surpass Gold D. Roger.

Luffy is currently 19 years old in the Egghead Arc in One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Luffy debuted in the One Piece series at 7 years of age and set sail at 17 to fulfill his dream of becoming the King of Pirates. He achieved worldwide fame in a short period of time by defeating powerful enemies such as Arlong, Crocodile, Rob Lucci, and Gecko Moria, amassing a bounty of 400 million berries prior to the timeskip.

Following the two-year timeskip, a 19-year-old Luffy went further in his conquest, going up against some of the most feared entities like Caesar Clown, Donquixote Doflamingo, Charlotte Cracker, and Charlotte Katakuri. He openly defied Yonkos like Big Mom and Kaido, even managing to defeat the latter in the Wano Arc.

This led to Luffy becoming the youngest Yonko at the age of 19. The Wano Arc in the story is followed up by the Egghead Arc, which is currently ongoing. Thus, our beloved protagonist Luffy is still 19 years old in this current arc. The way the story is proceeding at the moment, it's most likely that he'll have to fight Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn next.

Straw Hat Pirates as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy commands a young crew consisting of nine other members: Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbei. In this crew, Chopper is the youngest member, being age 17, and Brook is the oldest with 90 years under his belt. However, Brook is technically a skeleton, making his age inconsequential, as he is not fully alive.

We have listed below the birthdays and ages of every member of the Straw Hat Pirates crew, both pre and post-timeskip.

Straw Hat Members Birthday Age Monkey D. Luffy May 5 17 (Pre-Timeskip)19 (Post-Timeskip) Roronoa Zoro November 11 19 (Pre-Timeskip)21 (Post-Timeskip) Nami July 3 18 (Pre-Timeskip)20 (Post-Timeskip) Usopp April 1 17 (Pre-Timeskip)19 (Post-Timeskip) Sanji March 2 19 (Pre-Timeskip)21 (Post-Timeskip) Tony Tony Chopper December 24 15 (Pre-Timeskip)17 (Post-Timeskip) Nico Robin February 6 28 (Pre-Timeskip)30 (Post-Timeskip) Franky March 9 34 (Pre-Timeskip)36 (Post-Timeskip) Brook April 3 88 (Pre-Timeskip)90 (Post-Timeskip) Jinbei April 2 44 (Pre-Timeskip)46 (Post-Timeskip)

It will be interesting to see what effect the Straw Hat Pirates end up having by the end of the Egghead Arc. Luffy is already a huge threat to the World Government, and with the rise of pirates such as Blackbeard, the balance of power in the One Piece story will soon experience a massive shift as the end draws near.

