One Piece confirms week-long break ahead of chapter 1081

One Piece chapter 1081 is currently trending on Twitter, with the complete summary and raw scans revealing the plot of the upcoming chapter. Chapter 1081 will take place on Beehive Island and will see SWORD members fight against Blackbeard pirates.

Garp will join the fight as well, using a haki coated attack called the Galaxy Impact, causing wanton destruction. With the content of chapter 1080 being revealed, fans are now waiting for the release of chapter 1081 spoilers. However, with the series on a break next week, fans will have to wait until April 17 or 18 for the spoilers.

One Piece manga will take a week-long break, with chapter 1081 spoiler cycle starting from April 17 or 18

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga series will be on a week-long break following the release of chapter 1080. The mangaka stated that he will take this break to prepare for the "Golden Week" holiday. Thus, chapter 1081 of the manga will most likely be released on April 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

According to the popular Twitter account ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers, the confirmed spoilers of chapter 1081 will begin releasing from April 17 or 18, 2023, onwards. The spoiler cycle of this chapter will go through the same stages, with hints, spoilers, raw scans, and a full summary being revealed four to five days prior to the chapter's release.

A new schedule for the One Piece chapters has also been revealed, which shows that the manga will receive another break week following the release of chapter 1081. After that, chapters 1082 and 1083 will follow the regular weekly schedule.

The Egghead arc is being hampered by these breaks, slowing down its pacing. However, this arc sees quite a few big name players enter into fights, showing a glimpse of their true power. A few examples include: Shanks fighting Kid, Garp using his Galaxy Impact Punch, and Law fighting Blackbeard. Marines and World Government Members, on the other hand, are slowly gathering on Egghead Island, paving the way for a showdown against Straw Hat Pirates and Vegapunk.

As it happens, many fans have expressed that they are tired of the breaks and want to see the chapters being released every week as the story ramps up towards a major conflict. Others have raised concerns regarding Oda's health and have supported his decision to take breaks.

Taking a break should help the mangaka from being overworked, burnt out, and sick. Fans have complete faith that Oda is making high-quality content, which is why the chapters are taking longer to be released.

The aforementioned fan reactions encapsulate how fans feel about the break and how eagerly they are waiting for the release of One Piece chapter 1081. As such, the upcoming chapters will be crucial to the story and will see major characters finally come face-to-face and square up.

