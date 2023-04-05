One Piece Chapter 1080 unveils a new Conqueror Haki user

A much-talked-about fan theory just came true, as One Piece fans were treated to the first reveal in One Piece Chapter 1080. While several key events took place in this chapter, what especially struck readers was that a new Conqueror's Haki user was unveiled.

As the rival of the former Pirate King, the grandfather of the protagonist Monkey D Luffy and reputedly the strongest Marine despite his rank as a Vice-Admiral, Monkey D Garp's Conqueror's Haki was unveiled in the latest chapter.

The reveal is not surprising, as it had been predicted that this man was a Conqueror's Haki user from the very beginning.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

One Piece Chapter 1080: Monkey D Garp's Conqueror's Haki was a force to be reckoned with as he took on Blackbeard

The leaked photo, posted by @OP_SPOILER2023 showed Monkey D Garp in the act of destroying several buildings with his fist. Termed as Galaxy Fist, such insurmountable feats of power are not surprising when it comes to this grizzled navy veteran, though he is way past his prime.

Previously, he had swung a giant ball of chain bigger than the Thousand Sunny and shot cannon balls faster than they would have been shot out regularly.

Garp had arrived on Hachinosu Island in an effort to save Koby, who had been kidnapped by Marshall D Teach. According to the spoilers, Garp's jubilant expression as he arrives is coupled with the following words in One Piece Chapter 1080:

"Do you know who you kidnapped? Koby is the future of the Marines and my beloved apprentice."

His Galaxy Fist destroyed the entire town, but keen-eyed fans could spot one specific aspect about the chapter - the black tendrils signifying Conqueror's Haki.

The sheer power as well as the offensive capability of Garp's Haki ensures that he could not only use the Haki, but also coat his fist with it. As such, with this reveal, Garp joins Luffy, Zoro, Roger, Shanks, Kaido, and Big Mum as an Advanced Conqueror's Haki user.

What fans can expect from One Piece Chapter 1080

Several key players and old faces are set to return in One Piece Chapter 1080. Along with Garp, Koby, and Blackbeard, the chapter also saw the return of Helmeppo and the SWORD members.

Blackbeard's true reason for kidnapping Koby was also revealed as he wanted to use the young captain as a hostage to negotiate the status of Hachinosu Island as a kingdom approved by the world government.

Blackbeard's crewmates also made a return, while several new members of Garp's squad showed off their Devil fruits. It will truly be a spectacle to watch these unique powers in action. Finally, Perona made an appearance too and tried to make a deal with Koby, as she wanted to rescue Gecko Moria, who was stuck in an even deeper jail cell.

