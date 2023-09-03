One Piece fans celebrate the live-action's latest achievement (& you'll never guess what it is)

The live-action adaptation of One Piece has not only managed to break the curse of terrible anime live-action adaptations but has also shattered expectations by becoming a global phenomenon. As of now, the series has broken multiple records and is currently one of the most-watched series on Netlfix.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece is currently No.1 in 84 countries on Netflix, surpassing the record set by Wednesday and Stranger Things season 4. This new achievement has sent waves through the fandom, with fans worldwide celebrating the success of the live-action adaptation.

Fans celebrate the One Piece live-action adaptation being No.1 on Netflix in 84 countries

The live-action adaptation of One Piece was released on Netflix on August 31, 2023, and has already established itself as one of the best anime live-action adaptations ever created. Besides, it has already managed to break the curse of terrible anime live-action adaptation, such as Death Note or Cowboy Bebop, garnering a positive reception from fans worldwide.

The live-action adaptation has received high praises from even critics. And as mentioned earlier, the show is now trending #1 on Netflix in 84 countries, breaking the record set by Netflix original series - Wednesday and Stranger Things season 4. This huge achievement puts into perspective how successful the launch of the live-action of Eiichiro Oda's manga series has been.

For a live-action adaptation of an anime to rival Hollywood juggernauts with global appeal is a commending feat and deserves the appreciation it's currently receiving. Oda has previously confessed that the release of the live-action is something that he believes is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world. Luckily, his final effort seems to have resonated with the viewers.

The show has shattered records set by Hollywood titles and currently boasts an 8.5 IMDb rating and has a 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for the live-action series is 95% with 10,000+ ratings.

As such, it is safe to say that the One Piece live-action has surpassed every other anime live-action adaptation ever created. It has faithfully followed the source material, making only necessary changes to condense the story into eight episodes with great care given to every aspect of the production.

The One Piece live-action has achieved what live-actions of Attack on Titan, Death Note, Gintama, and Cowboy Bebop couldn't, setting a benchmark for the quality fans should expect from anime live-action adaptations. Intrestingly, prior to the release of the live-action series, many Boruto and Bleach fans had predicted it would be an utter failure, but the predictions seemed to have been inaccurate.

The tweets above show how happy fans feel about the success of the live-action series. They are currently raising a storm on Twitter and drowning out any negativity being projected by fans of rival series while also celebrating the huge success of the One Piece live-action.

Some fans have also said that Eiichiro Oda has now effectively won the treble as he's the man behind longest running anime series, the best selling manga, and the most successful live-action adaptation. As such, followers of his series now have the right to flex as no other series is currently dominating like One Piece.

