One Piece live-action: Behind-the-scenes look at series' original Zoro moment has fans praising production

Netflix's One Piece live-action series has already been released and there is a lot of hype surrounding the great moments in the series. These include the Strawhats getting together, Zoro vs. Mihawk, and Luffy giving Nami his hat, among others. The series received a lot of praise for its production and how remained faithful to Eiichiro Oda's manga masterpiece, with the author even flying to the United States to make sure that they were in the right direction.

The One Piece live-action has gained the fans' love in recent days, there was also a lot of praise on how well-made some parts of the story were. The infrastructure of the places the Strawhats visited, the similarities to the source material, and the immense feeling of adventure, fans love all of this. Now with the recent details about Zoro has surfaced online and is helping people's perception of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece live-action series.

Reactions online about the One Piece live-action series by Netflix

Making a One Piece live-action series was always going to be difficult. It was so considering the manga's art style, the weird elements that the world has, and the combination of classic anime action with Eiichiro Oda's classic goofy approach to writing.

So when the Netflix adaptation was announced, people had a lot of reasonable doubts, considering that Western media has always struggled with anime and manga.

However, this live-action series so far has proven to be a breath of fresh air for the fandom. All the people in charge clearly worked hard in multiple areas, including the character designs, the setting, and a lot of other details. Zoro's setting for his battle against Mr. 7 is a very good example of how much care and attention to detail was put into this series.

There is a lot of heart in the adaptation, which is part of the series' appeal. The worldbuilding looked clear and vast. Additionally, the strong characterization, showing Luffy's goofiness, Zoro's b*d*ss nature, or the different sides of Sanji's personality, were important to sell the project to the people.

Key moments such as Zoro's battle with Dracule Mihawk were very important to make people believe in this project. That battle proved to be a catalyst in the original manga for a lot of fans and the Netflix adaptation has done a great job of capturing the difference in level between Mihawk and Zoro. This motivates the latter to keep pushing forward.

Oda's input and staying loyal to the source material

According to reports, not everything was sunshine and rainbows when the series was in the process of being made. There were always going to be some elements missing in a One Piece live-action series. Author Eiichiro Oda flew to the United States to supervise some key moments and even outright asked for some parts to be changed.

This goes to show the level of dedication and care that was put into this project. While is true that some elements and character designs moved away from the source material, a lot of the themes and visuals remained untouched. This was key to selling the project to the fandom.

Final thoughts

The One Piece live-action series has been a hit so far and people are already asking for a second season. They are interested in knowing if the Grand Line portion of the story is going to be adapted. The great thing when someone gets into this franchise is that there is a lot of material and people already want to see their favorite pirates once again.

