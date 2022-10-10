10 tallest characters in One Piece

One of the traits that distinguishes One Piece from other series is how unique its characters’ designs are.

Throughout the series, we have seen all kinds of characters, some insanely small and others unimaginably tall. The latter kind is the one that has shocked fans the most, as it has had some of the largest characters in all of the anime world.

Some are as tall as skyscrapers, while others would surpass the height of the tallest mountains of the world. If you are looking for a gigantic character to talk about, One Piece is the series for you.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga series.

Zunisha, Laboon, and 8 other gigantic One Piece characters.

10) Jorul

Jorul and his friend Jarul (Image via Toei Animation)

A proud member of the Giant race as well as a former captain of the Giant Warrior Pirates, Jorul was an honorable and powerful individual. Despite being a serious fighter, he was also incredibly kind, especially to children whom he thought of as the future.

He was one of the first characters in One Piece to notice the evil growing inside Linlin, aka Big Mom. Sadly, the future Yonko killed him when he tried to stop her. This imposing warrior stood at an impressive height of 21.5 meters.

9) Hajrudin

Hajrudin thanking Usopp for saving him (Image via Toei Animation)

Besides being the captain of the New Giant Warrior Pirates, Hajrudin is also a member of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Once a member of Buggy’s Pirate Dispatch Society, this prideful warrior changed the course of his life after encountering Luffy in One Piece’s Dressrosa arc.

While he is an honorable warrior, he sometimes become arrogant, underestimating his opponents and boasting about his victories. Fortunately, he has the power and ability to back his arrogance, as he is incredibly powerful.

Hajrudin’s height is 22 meters, according to the official date of his character, making him just slightly taller than his idol, Jorul.

8) Dorry

Dorry as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Some arguments are resolved in seconds with a simple conversation while others last over 100 years old. This is a fact well known by Dorry, one of the friendliest giants in One Piece. He had a dispute with his best friend Brogy over a century ago and has been fighting with him ever since.

Due to this, they had to leave their lives as the captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates behind. Regardless, he is extremely charming and loves helping people in need, like Luffy in One Piece’s Little Garden arc.

This goofy and fun-loving giant stands at 22.6 meters.

7) Yeti Cool brothers

Rock and Scotch as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Besides being Caesar Clown’s personal assassins, the Yeti Cool Brothers are also the only members of their unknown giant type we have seen in One Piece. These imposing opponents are completely covered in white fur, with a hat that always obscures their faces. The only feature of their faces visible are their glowing red eyes, which stare unblinkingly at the enemy.

Rock and Scotch are some of the most ruthless fighters in the series, as they enjoy fighting and injuring their opponents. However, they are not the best assassins, as their pride often leads them to assume they have killed their target, which is often not the case.

These assassin siblings stand at a height of 42.5 meters each.

6) Little Oars Jr.

Oars fighting to save Ace (Image via Toei Animation)

Do not let Little Oars Jr.’s fearsome appearance fool you, as he is one of the kindest and most loyal giants in One Piece. He was the former captain of the Little Pirates, as well as a subordinate of Whitebeard and his crew. During the Marineford War arc, he was a key player in Ace’s rescue, as he fought bravely to save his friend.

Little Oars Jr. is special amongst the giants for his uncharacteristically large size. He is 60 meters tall, approximately three times the size of a regular giant. This is due to his ancestor, the original Oars, who was even taller than this gentle giant.

5) Oars

Oars as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Unlike his descendant, Oars Jr., the original Oars was a ruthless bandit who was infamous for stealing entire islands, thanks to his massive size. He tormented the people of the world of One Piece until his untimely death 500 years before the start of the series. The giant perished while on the Land of Ice, frozen by the cold temperatures.

Centuries after his death, his body was recovered by Gecko Moria and his pirates to be turned into another Zombie for his army. He was given Luffy’s shadow, making him one of the toughest opponents the Straw Hat Pirates have ever faced.

In both life and death, Oars stood at 67 meters in height.

4) Wadatsumi

Wadatsumi as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Out of all the gigantic characters shown on this list, Wadatsumi has to be the most innocent and naïve. He used to be a member of the Flying Pirates, who often took advantage of his childlike attitude. Thankfully, he was rescued by the Sun Pirates, who are currently taking care of this lovable character.

While he used to be an enemy of the Straw Hat crew, he later apologized profusely to our heroes when he met them again in One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc. His innocent nature was better seen when he destroyed two entire towns due to his enormous body, to later help the inhabitants rebuild.

Wadatsumi’s height is far above the previous entries, standing at 80 meters tall.

3) SanJuan Wolf

Sanjuan as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanjuan Wolf is one of the biggest contradictions in the One Piece universe to date. He is one of the worst criminals to have ever walked the Earth. His crimes were so atrocious that the World Government had to erase him from history to prevent others from copying him. At the same time, he was a shy and playful individual.

He was captured by the Marines while he was hiding behind their headquarters. Whenever he was recognized, he hid and tried to draw as little attention as possible.

He was exponentially taller than most other giants, standing at 180 meters tall. This is due to the unnamed Paramecia Devil Fruit he ate before the start of the series.

2) Laboon

Laboon as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Laboon is not only one of the most loyal animal companions in One Piece, but he is also one of the most massive. When he was a little island whale, he got separated from the rest of his family. The Rumbar Pirates found him and took care of him for several years until they had to abandon the Grand Line for safety reasons.

Since then, Laboon waited patiently for his friends to return. He became a massive creature, standing at 400 meters tall from tail to head. His innards are also gigantic, as seen during the Reverse Mountain arc of One Piece.

1) Zunesha

Zunesha as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Void Century, Zunesha was known to be one of Joy Boy’s most loyal allies. This massive Naitamie-Norida elephant carries the entire Zou island on its back, as punishment for an unknown crime. As part of his sentence, he is also forced to wander around the world and can only retaliate against those who hurt him if someone asks him to.

As a member of the Naitamie-Norida species, he has unbelievably long legs as well which allow him to walk on the ocean without problems. His height is listed as 35,000 meters on most official materials for the series, making him the largest character out of all.

Final thoughts

Zunesha can destroy anything he wants (Image via Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda has always been known for the unique and often cartoonish depictions of his characters. Most of the cast of One Piece looks unlike anything we have ever seen before from a Shonen series. However, it seems like the manga creator has a soft spot for giants in his series, as there are tons of tall characters in his franchise.

Some, like Zunesha, are bigger than what most humans can even comprehend. The creativity Oda displays in his manga is outstanding, as not many authors would have the imagination to create something like this.

