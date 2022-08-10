5 tallest Pokemon of all time, ranked

One of the many appealing factors of the Pokemon franchise is the sheer diversity that exists in the designs of its many creatures. With designs ranging from a common butterfly to that of deities that control the world's ecosystems, there is no shortage of unique and memorable pocket monsters.

Given the sheer number of creatures that exist throughout each form of the franchise's media, many fans may want to understand them better. More specifically, given the game's unfair representation of the size of each of the monsters, players may not have a reasonable idea of how these creatures compare to one another.

Luckily, the Pokedex is filled with official information regarding the true sizes for each and every Pokemon in the series. With this information, we can begin to look into which of these beasts are built differently, making them taller than the rest.

Alolan Exeggutor is among the 4 tallest Pokemon in the franchise

Honorable mention: Dynamax and Gigantamax

A Dynamaxed Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is true that the tallest Pokemon in the game are "technically" those who have Dynamaxed or Gigantamaxed, it would just feel cheap and easy to put five Gigantamaxed creatures one after another on this list. If the mechanics of the universe are kept in mind, every monster can Dynamax anyways.

5) Mega Steelix

Mega Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Standing at an astounding 34'05" is the Mega Evolution of the Iron Snake, Steelix. Many players remember Brock's Onix from the anime, but some may be surprised to learn that it later evolved into Steelix. The fan favorite cast member also made a triumphant return to Mega Evolve and battle Kaiwe in the Alola anime.

4) Mega Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The favorite of many, Mega Rayquaza takes the number four spot on the list. While the standard variety of Rayquaza most fans may be familiar with is still quite large, its Mega Evolution takes it a step further by increasing its length to a whopping total of 35'05", a foot longer than Mega Steelix.

This also makes Mega Rayquaza the largest Mega Evolution in the franchise, as well as the biggest Flying-type.

3) Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many players thought it was some kind of joke when it was initially revealed, Alolan Exeggutor has grown quite the fanbase of its own in the following years. Alolan Exeggutor is not only the tallest Grass-type but also the tallest pocket monster from Alola and stands at 35'09".

Though the creature may look comedic at first, its interesting design ties into the lore of the original design for Exeggutor. The Pokedex entry for Exeggutor states that it can grow larger in environments with more sun. However, at the time, Exeggutor was originally native to the Kanto region.

Now living in a tropical paradise that is the Alola region, Exeggutor has all the sun it needs to grow to its full potential. This is why Alolan Exeggutor looks cartoonishly silly to most.

2) Wailord

Wailord as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wailord has fallen under unfortunate circumstances as of late. Many fans of the games have made memes surrounding this creature due to Game Freak's disrespect towards it in terms of its size and how it appears in-game. While one is seen in the wild at its true size, it's still laughably small in battle.

Wailord is the tallest Water-type in the franchise, standing at a massive scale of 47'07". This size has been represented in other games like Battle Revolution for the Wii as well as Colosseum and XD: Gales of Darkness for the Gamecube. Sadly, a true Wailord model in battles has not been seen since.

1) Eternatus

Eternatus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus takes the crown as the biggest pocket monster across the franchise. Eternatus is a fairly new addition as it debuted in Sword and Shield as the creature players need to fight against in order to save the Galar region from an impending tragedy.

Eternatus measures in at 65'07", making it much larger than Wailord.

