Top 5 Pokemon to Dynamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield

All Pokemon in the Galar region are able to Dynamax, however, some are better than others in Sword and Shield.

Players gain access to Dynamax at an early stage in the Sword and Shield games. It is a phenomenon that allows Pokemon to grow huge in size, gain HP, and use special attacks known as Max Moves. However, a player's Pokemon can only be Dynamaxed during Link/Max Raid battles and official Pokemon gym/league fights.

A player can only utilize the Dynamax phenomenon once per battle, and it only lasts for three turns.

Therefore, it is crucial to make a good decision when choosing which Pokemon to Dynamax.

Top 5 Pokemon to Dynamax in Sword and Shield

#5 - Gyarados

Gyarados, a popular Flying/Water-type Pokemon, is a great choice for players to Dynamax in battle. It can use some very powerful Water-type moves, but also gains access to the coveted Max Airstream when Dynamaxed.

When used, Max Airstream ups the speed of the Pokemon by one stage. Gyarados' stats, combined with its movepool versatility, makes it a fantastic choice to Dynamax.

#4 - Toxtricity

The two forms of Toxtricity in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Toxtricity is a Poison/Electric-type Pokemon that when Dynamaxed, becomes frighteningly powerful.

When evolved from Toxel, this Pokemon can take on two forms depending on its nature. With its unique type advantages and remarkable offensive stats, Toxtricity is a no-brainer when deciding what Pokemon to Dynamax.

#3 - Cinderace

Cinderace (Image via Game Freak)

Cinderace is a great offensive addition to any player's team, and is therefore, also an obvious choice for Dynamaxing in battle.

This Fire-type Pokemon is the final evolution of one of the starters in Sword and Shield, Scorbunny. Cinderace has a number of excellent moves in its repertoire, along with impressive speed and attack stats.

#2 - Galarian Darmanitan

Dynamaxed Galarian Darmanitan (Image via Irie Island Gaming on Youtube)

Galarian Darmanitan comes in at #2 on the list of best Pokemon to Dynamax in Sword and Shield. Its signature ability, Gorilla Tactics, is highly regarded by players of the games.

Gorilla Tactics boosts the Pokemon's attack by 50%, however, it can only use one of its moves. There is a strategy often utilized in also having Galarian Darmanitan hold the Choice Band item, which along with its ability, boosts the Pokemon's attack by a total of 225%.

#1 - Dragapult

Dynamaxed Dragapult (image via Game Freak)

The pseudo-legendary Dragapult is the #1 Pokemon to Dynamax during battle in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It has astoundingly high base speed and attack stats, and can take advantage of three magnificent Dynamax moves - Max Airstream, Max Wyrmwind, and Max Phantasm.

Being a Ghost and Dragon type allows Dragapult to utilize STAB (same-type attack bonus) with its Dragon and Ghost-type moves. Dragapult can play multiple different roles on a player's team and is one of the strongest Pokemon in Sword and Shield, making it the best choice to Dynamax.

