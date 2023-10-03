One Piece chapter 1094 initial spoiler reveals Gorosei Saturn's awakened Devil Fruit

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece chapter 1094 is scheduled for release on October 8, 2023. However, spoilers and raw scans of the chapter have already been leaked, and they hint at a rather difficult future for the Straw Hats, who are currently on Egghead Island. It was only in the previous chapter that Luffy, after entering Gear 5, appeared to gain an advantage over Kizaru, but the true test seems to lie ahead.

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter reveal that the mighty Saturn will finally make his move. Fans had anticipated this would happen when the Elder was briefly featured in the closing moments of the previous chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1094.

One Piece chapter 1094 to reveal Saturn's devilish Devil Fruit

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Since Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit abilities in Wano, he has consistently proven to be a powerful force in battles. Even Kaido, the former emperor of the sea, was not only toyed with but also met his end at Luffy's hands. The CP0 agent Rob Lucci, who recently exchanged blows with Luffy, suffered a humiliating defeat and then opted to challenge Zoro, the second most powerful Straw Hat member.

Even Admiral Kizaru, who many believed would provide a formidable challenge to Luffy, appeared unable to overpower him, even in Luffy's Gear 5 form. Surprising everyone, Luffy swallowed Kizaru's laser attack in chapter 1093.

In the midst of these seemingly one-sided confrontations and the comedic moments brought about by Luffy's Gear 5 powers, it appeared that the era of Luffy struggling to achieve his victory had come to an end. However, One Piece chapter 1094 spoilers indicate that the stakes are about to be raised once more.

A leaked panel from One Piece chapter 1094 offers a glimpse into the chilling Devil Fruit powers of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. It shows several shadowy figures, although its powers are not known at the moment.

What heightens the concern is the fact that Saturn chose to use his Awakened form so early. This decision undoubtedly poses a significant challenge to Luffy and will surely set the stage for the upcoming clashes with the World Government. However, it remains uncertain whether Luffy will directly confront Saturn or if Saturn will be carrying out a different mission at Egghead.

Nonetheless, Saturn is also expected to take control over the Pacifistas, so that will surely cause trouble for the Straw Hats and Vegapunks, who were hoping to wipe out the navy soldiers with their help.

