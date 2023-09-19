One Piece chapter 1093 full summary: Straw Hat escape plans continue as a Gorosei member makes a move

Full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093 were released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming installment of the series. While nothing is official until Shueisha’s formal release of the chapter via their Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the leakers have proven to be historically accurate in the past.

Fans are excitedly discussing the latest alleged spoilers for One Piece chapter 1093 as if they’re already a canon part of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series. This is unsurprising, as the issue is an incredibly exciting one that continues to set the series up for the conclusion of the Egghead Island arc.

One Piece chapter 1093 also gives fans a brief look at each of the main groups on Egghead Island right now, including the highly anticipated update on Zoro versus Rob Lucci. Fans also get a shocking cameo that they weren’t quite expecting in the issue’s final panel, which also, unfortunately, announces a series break next week.

One Piece chapter 1093 sets up a move from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn when series returns from break

Full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1093 full summary spoilers begin with Admiral Kizaru still in Luffy’s clutches, being spun around by him but still having a calm expression. In the control room, Dr. Vegapunk heads to the Fabrio-Phase with Sanji and Vegapunk Atlas, wanting to save Bonney and change the Pacifista’s orders. Dr. Vegapunk reveals that they’ll go there in his vehicle, the VegaTank.

Dr. Vegapunk then refers to Bonney as a “little child,” talking about her as if she’s a very small kid. This suggests that Bonney’s real age is actually much younger than fans think. Meanwhile, Nami, Usopp, and Vegapunk Edison remain in the control room, while Jinbe carries Dr. Vegapunk’s things to the back of the island.

One Piece chapter 1093 then reveals that Vegapunk Lilith is now using the Franky Shogun to carry the Thousand Sunny, heading to exactly where Jinbe is going. Franky is also heading down to the Fabrio-Phase, but exactly why isn’t specified. Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Sentomaru caught and saved Bonney when she fell to the Fabrio-Phase but passed out immediately after.

Bonney is shown to be fighting off Marine forces, with the issue then shifting to Zoro versus Rob Lucci. Zoro’s swords apparently have flames on them, while Lucci is in his Awakened form. Zoro comments on how this level of strength won’t let Lucci get the chance to fight Luffy, to which he responds that killing a Yonko’s second-in-command is still worth it.

One Piece chapter 1093 then shifts back to Luffy versus Kizaru, where the former throws the latter into the sea. However, just as it seems that Kizaru is going to fall in, he flies back and creates multiple light clones of himself. The move appears to be an extension of his Yasakani no Magatama technique.

Kizaru’s clones then fight Luffy, giving him minor injuries with their light swords. Luffy responds by using a Gum-Gum Dawn Stamp to destroy the clones, revealing that the real Kizaru has fled.

In the control room, Kizaru appears and realizes that Dr. Vegapunk is already gone and decides to pursue the VegaTank instead.

One Piece chapter 1093 sees Kizaru attack the VegaTank with light, but Luffy follows him and arrives just in time to defend the vehicle. Luffy seemingly absorbs Kizaru’s light and splits it in multiple directions, allowing the VegaTank to arrive safely at the Fabrio-phase. Vegapunk Atlas is then seen overwriting Kizaru’s order to the Pacifistas.

However, the chapter ends by shifting focus to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who is staring menacingly.

