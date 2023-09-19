One Piece Episode 1077: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1077 is set to release on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following Luffy’s apparent decisive victory over Kaido, essentially all that remains for the win to be official is the narrator’s official announcement. Likewise, there also needs to be some sort of closure regarding telling the citizens of Wano of Kaido and Orochi’s apparent defeat.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1077 as of this article’s writing. Despite that, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1077, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1077 set to show the people of Wano’s reaction to the news of Kaido and Orochi’s defeat

One Piece Episode 1077 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, September 24, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1077 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, September 23

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, September 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 24

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, September 24

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, September 24

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 24

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, September 24

Episode 1076 recap

One Piece Episode 1076 began with Kaido’s backstory, showing his origins as a child soldier for the Vodka Kingdom. He learned that they always went to war due to needing money for the Heavenly Tribute, then questioned why they paid it in the first place. His kingdom’s ruler then agreed to exchange him with the Marines for a seat at the Reverie. However, Kaido escaped, and over the years allowed himself to be captured multiple times so he could eat free food.

Then, at 15, Kaido met Whitebeard at Pirate Island, where he joined the Rocks Pirates. They then went to God Valley, where Kaido split off and met Kurozumi Higurashi.

It then showed him discussing how a young Yamato spoke of Joy Boy with King, wondering if it was who King was also looking for. Kaido then declared that the person who would defeat him would be Joy Boy, to which King said Joy Boy would never be found.

In the present, Kaido revealed his vision to transform the world into a violence-filled one. He then asked Luffy what his goal for the world was as his Flame Clouds finally disappeared. Momonosuke thankfully summoned his at this moment, saving Onigashima from crashing. The episode ended with Onigashima moving out of the way, allowing Luffy to hit and defeat Kaido as he proclaimed that he wanted to make a world where his friends could eat as much as they wanted.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kaido’s defeat having been all but officially announced by the series’ narrator, One Piece Episode 1077 will likely open up with this official confirmation. Fans will also likely see exactly where Kaido ended up at the bottom of the hole he fell through in the previous episode.

From here, One Piece Episode 1077 is likely to see the fighting members of the Onigashima Raid celebrate Luffy’s victory. This will then likely transition into letting the people of Wano know of Orochi and Kaido’s defeat. From here, Momonosuke will likely finally be introduced as the true shogun of Wano and Kozuki Oden’s son.

