One Piece: Every member of the D. family as of chapter 1088

In the vast world of One Piece, an immensely popular manga series crafted by Eiichiro Oda, a captivating tapestry unfolds. This extraordinary realm is teeming with a diverse cast of characters, each possessing their own remarkable tales and extraordinary abilities.
Among these individuals, there exists an elusive group known as the "D." family. The mere presence of this mysterious letter within certain individuals' names hints at a shared lineage and an intertwined destiny.
The members of the "D." family are renowned for their unwavering spirit and formidable determination. They fearlessly challenge oppressive forces with their trademark smiles, creating an enduring symbol of their identity.
Interestingly, despite bearing the same letter "D." in their names, these remarkable individuals do not share direct blood ties. Instead, a shared destiny will seem to unite them across time and space.
One Piece: Members of the D. Family as of chapter 1088
1) Monkey D. Luffy
Monkey D. Luffy serves as the main character in the beloved manga and anime series One Piece. He embodies bravery and ambition as a pirate, bearing a significant tie to the renowned "D." family lineage. His ultimate aspiration is to become the Pirate King.
Luffy has consumed the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit named Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, granting him incredible rubber-like properties and enabling him to fight with great prowess akin to that of the Sun God Nika.
The fruit received a new name from the World Government, under the guise of concealing its true essence. Moreover, he possesses exceptional combat skills and has mastered all three forms of Haki. Luffy's unyielding determination, unwavering resolve, and his ability to ignite inspiration in others are distinguishing characteristics tied to the D. lineage.
2) Monkey D. Garp
Monkey D. Garp, also known as Garp the Fist, holds the rank of vice admiral in the Marines. He is recognized as a formidable force in the world of One Piece due to his exceptional strength and mastery of Haki. Moreover, he plays significant roles as the father of Monkey D. Dragon, paternal grandfather to Monkey D. Luffy, and adoptive grandfather to Portgas D. Ace.
Garp embodies contrasting qualities of kindness and gentleness, alongside a fierce warrior spirit that compels him to fight for his convictions. He maintains a close friendship with Sengoku, the former fleet admiral, and commands respect from his peers.
Despite being associated with the Marines, Garp shares the D. family's deep aversion towards the World Government's corruption.
3) Monkey D. Dragon
Monkey D. Dragon, also known as the Revolutionary Dragon, holds the title of the most wanted man in the vast world of One Piece. He happens to be Luffy's father and Garp's son. He leads the formidable Revolutionary Army, an organization fully committed to toppling down the World Government itself.
Dragon possesses an aura of power and mystery, leaving behind unclear motives and intentions. However, it is evident that the dragon wields considerable influence and has the potential to reshape the world indefinitely.
4) Nefertari Cobra
Nefertari Cobra is the 12th king of the Arabasta Kingdom and is the father to Nefertari Vivi. He carried the initial "D." secretly in his name, tracing his ancestry back to Nefertari D. Lili, one of the Twenty Kings who founded the revered World Government. As a ruler, he exemplified fairness and justice, with an unwavering devotion to the well-being of his people.
The latest events in chapter 1088 of the One Piece manga unveil a shocking truth: Cobra, a member of the D. family, meets his demise at the hands of Imu and the Gorosei.
This revelation occurs when Cobra discovers Imu's control over the Empty Throne and their influence within the World Government. This makes Cobra the first known member of the D. family to be killed by the World Government.
5) Nefertari D. Lili
Nefertari D. Lili, the queen of the Arabasta Kingdom during the time of the Void Century in the One Piece world, played a significant role as one of the twenty monarchs who contributed to the establishment of the World Government.
While her peers opted to become World Nobles and relocate to Mary Geoise, Lili made a different choice and chose to continue as the queen of Arabasta. However, before she could return to her homeland, she mysteriously vanished.
Lili is believed to be the earliest known carrier of the Will of D. Her role in bringing about the presence of poneglyphs all over the world makes her actions a significant driving force in the overall plot of the series.
6) Nefertari Vivi
Nefertari Vivi, the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom and a former member of the Straw Hat Pirates, embodies kindness and compassion. She selflessly prioritizes her people's well-being over her own happiness.
Additionally, Vivi possesses exceptional skills as a diplomat, effortlessly connecting with individuals from diverse backgrounds.
In the latest events of One Piece manga's chapter 1088, it was revealed that Vivi is a descendant of Nefertari D. Lili, and discreetly carries the initial D. in her name. As a result, Vivi is the first known living female member of the D. family.
7) Portgas D. Ace
Portgas D. Ace, also known as Fire Fist Ace, is the son of Gol D. Roger, commonly revered as the Pirate King and Portgas D. Rouge. He held the esteemed position of being the second division commander among the Whitebeard Pirates and shared a deep bond with Monkey D. Luffy as his adopted brother, alongside Sabo as his sworn brother.
Ace, a formidable pirate, wielded the Logia-type Devil Fruit known as the Mera Mera no Mi. This granted him command over fire, allowing him to create and manipulate it at will.
A skilled combatant in the world of One Piece, he triumphed over numerous formidable adversaries. His unyielding spirit blazed like an inferno and his unwavering loyalty symbolized the distinctive traits of the esteemed D. lineage.
8) Portgas D. Rouge
Portgas D. Rouge, the lover of Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, and mother of Portgas D. Ace, concealed her pregnancy from the World Government for a remarkable period of 20 months. Her strength and resilience were evident in both her actions and character as she nurtured immense kindness and compassion towards her beloved son.
Rouge made a selfless sacrifice, ensuring that the World Government remained unaware of Ace's birth. Despite holding him for 20 months, she tragically passed away shortly after his arrival. Nonetheless, her ultimate act of sacrifice bestowed upon Ace the gift of life.
9) Gol D. Roger
Gol D. Roger, also known as Gold Roger, held the title of the Pirate King, making him the unrivaled authority and symbol of freedom throughout the world. He led the renowned Roger Pirates and possessed the fabled One Piece treasure.
Roger, a formidable pirate, conquered the treacherous Grand Line and amassed a vast fortune. Despite his fearsome reputation, he possessed a kind and compassionate nature, genuinely caring for his loyal crewmates.
He was executed in Logue Town which ignited the Great Pirate Era, as countless individuals ventured out in search of One Piece and vied for the illustrious title of Pirate King. Roger's indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve epitomize the essence of the D. lineage.
10) Jaguar D. Saul
Jaguar D. Saul, a giant and a former Vice Admiral, was defected from the Marines and was washed ashore on Ohara. He was thought to have died while protecting a young Nico Robin from the destructive Buster Call that wiped out Ohara, frozen by Vice Admiral Kuzan 22 years ago.
However, during the Egghead Future Island arc of the One Piece manga, it was revealed that he survived, albeit wrapped in bandages. He went into hiding after gathering the books saved by the scholars and delivered them to Elbaf.
11) Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard)
Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard, holds the title of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea and commands authority as the captain of the notorious Blackbeard Pirates.
As a primary antagonist in the renowned One Piece series, Blackbeard stands out among other members of the D. family due to his relentless drive for power and disregard for human life.
Notably feared by many, he posseses incredible strength as a ruthless pirate. What sets him apart from all others is being the sole recorded individual who has consumed two Devil Fruits: namely, the Yami Yami no Mi and Gura Gura no Mi.
12) Rocks D. Xebec
Rocks D. Xebec, also known as Rocks, one of the oldest pirates in the One Piece world, held significant influence four decades ago, preceding the rise of Gol D. Roger as the Pirate King.
He commanded the formidable Rocks Pirates, widely acknowledged as the most powerful crew of its time. Xebec, a feared and relentless pirate, harbored an ambitious aspiration to conquer the world and claim kingship.
Rocks was ultimately defeated by an alliance formed by Monkey D. Garp and Roger. As a result, Garp gained the nickname "The Hero of the Marines". Despite his defeat, Rocks' legacy continues to cast a shadow over the One Piece world, leading many to anticipate his eventual return.
13) Trafalgar D. Water Law
Trafalgar D. Water Law, known commonly as Trafalgar Law, hails from the North Blue. He assumes the roles of both captain and doctor within his crew, known as the Heart Pirates. Among the ranks of the "Worst Generation," he stands as one of twelve noteworthy pirates.
Law, a formidable and highly skilled fighter, possesses the Ope Ope no Mi. This Paramecia-type Devil Fruit grants him the extraordinary ability to create and control special rooms wherein he can manipulate the physical bodies of those present.
Additionally, Law is a proficient surgeon who utilizes his Devil Fruit powers to perform intricate medical procedures that would otherwise be deemed impossible.
The members of the D. family in One Piece, introduced until chapter 1088, form a diverse collective united by a shared destiny. Each member embodies the "Will of D." in their own unique way, adding depth to the world of One Piece. As their stories unfold, more intriguing revelations about this enigmatic family are promised in future chapters.
