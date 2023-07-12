One Piece Chapter 1087 raws: Garp's injuries from Blackbeard Pirates revealed to be more serious than previously thought

One Piece Chapter 1087 raws were released on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, delving into the issue’s events ahead of its official release on Monday, July 17, 2023. This sneak peek into the next official issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series provides fans with an illuminating perspective on some of the chapter’s major events, such as Garp’s injuries.

The raws for One Piece Chapter 1087 also give fans a look at the battleship punching bags Kuzan and Garp were shown to have practiced their attacks on in the past. While a very brief section of the issue, it nevertheless serves to demonstrate how strong both Kuzan and Garp are, further highlighting the destruction their fight will bring.

Unfortunately, the One Piece Chapter 1087 raws aren’t wholly a positive experience for fans, with Monkey D. Garp’s injuries seeming much more severe than previously suggested. While he’s still alive at the issue’s end, fans are now concerned that he may not make it off of Hachinosu at all, whether he survives his current wounds or not.

One Piece Chapter 1087 raws forces fans to prepare a tearful goodbye to Garp

One Piece Chapter 1087’s raw scans begin with the issue’s cover page, which is a fan request of Ace helping a capybara take a warm bath via his Devil Fruit powers. Diving into the story, the issue opens with Marine base G-1, where Lieutenant Commanders Jango and Fullbody are being shown some destroyed battleships by Commodore Brannew.

As known from text-based spoilers, these battleships are the ones Garp and Kuzan used to train their punches without any additional powers. The issue then cuts to Hachinosu, where Garp is blocking a fire attack by using the bodies of Blackbeard Pirates fodder. He then tosses the bodies around Pirate Island, causing the town to begin burning down.

One Piece Chapter 1087’s raws then show that all of the SWORD members and prisoners but Grus, Koby, Helmeppo, and Garp are on Garp’s ship off the island’s coast. As the foursome on the island continues fighting, Kuzan approaches Garp, engaging in dialogue as the other three SWORD members fill out the page.

Koby then spots a woman being assaulted by a pirate and rushes to go help her. However, it’s revealed that this was a trick, with something invisible now rushing Koby. In the nick of time, Garp is able to push Koby out of the way but is stabbed through the stomach as a result. Garp coughs up blood before punching his unseen assailant into the ground, revealing it to be Shiryu of the Rain, who is now laughing.

One Piece Chapter 1087 sees Koby, Grus, and Helmeppo all call out to Garp, while several fodder members of the Blackbeard Pirates rush Garp for his Cross Guild bounty. As text-based spoilers explained, Garp’s bounty is 3 crowns, equivalent to 3 billion Beri, and the valuation that Marine Admirals also receive.

Kuzan then charges at Garp, prompting a flashback to when the two first met. It seems that Kuzan approached Garp one day while he was training, eventually being able to keep up with him in using the battleships as punching bags after a short while. The issue then returns to the present, where the two have collided in a massive explosion that even creates black lightning.

One Piece Chapter 1087 sees the two send each other flying in opposite directions, with Koby calling out to Garp as this happens. As Grus moves to protect the injured Garp, the perspective shifts to the ship, where Hibari is seemingly worried about something. The issue then shows Avalo Pizarro raising his hand before revealing that Hachinosu Island has now grown a hand and is also raising it thanks to Pizarro’s Devil Fruit powers.

As Pizarro aims for the ship, Koby looks over worriedly, saying something to the effect of how done they and everyone on the ship are based on his stance. The issue then ends with a shot of a severely injured Garp speaking to Koby while lying on the ground as the chapter comes to a close.

