One Piece live-action insider shares eye-opening review of the series

One of the most highly anticipated anime-adjacent projects of the 2023 calendar year is none other than Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation, set to premiere on Thursday, August 31. While many prospective viewers are anticipating it for very different and varying reasons, there’s nevertheless a sense that all eyes are on the coming series from an analytical perspective.

Nevertheless, many are expecting the One Piece live-action series to be of very high quality, especially following the release of the first trailer at Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event. Although a certain minority is the most vocal group currently, expressing their negative opinions, a vast majority of the series’ online fanbase seems to be excited about the upcoming adaptation.

This includes various content creators, most of whom are offering optimistic perspectives on the One Piece live-action series and the potential it has. One content creator, however, has shared a full-fledged, in-depth review of the series ahead of its release thanks to his involvement in the series as a lore contributor.

One Piece live-action given rave review by Library of Ohara’s Artur following his help in season 1 production

Artur’s review, summarized

Artur - Library of Ohara ➡️ AnimeExpo @newworldartur One Piece Live Action Early Impressions REVIEW - 🧵



I got to travel to Los Angeles to see parts of the One Piece Live Action early, so here are my thoughts so far! Simply put, a couple complaints aside, it really is everything I could've ever wished for, it's amazing!! (1/15) One Piece Live Action Early Impressions REVIEW - 🧵I got to travel to Los Angeles to see parts of the One Piece Live Action early, so here are my thoughts so far! Simply put, a couple complaints aside, it really is everything I could've ever wished for, it's amazing!! (1/15) https://t.co/gOucxTWdFz

While Artur’s review on Twitter of the One Piece live-action series is incredibly in-depth, this article will provide an abridged version covering his main talking points. One of the earliest things Artur emphasizes about his experience watching the series is "how incredibly fun it is to simply watch it," due to it embracing the "goofy and fun-loving nature" of the original series.

Artur does add that there were some scenes and lines that were "a bit too awkward and corny," but elaborates that these "cringey moments" are rare. He attributes this to how well the script is written outside of these moments, pointing out how many jokes are genuinely funny and how many singular lines add depth to the characters as both Straw Hats and themselves.

Artur also applauds the One Piece live-action’s production decision to slightly alter the personas of the Straw Hats, citing this change in a purely positive context. Similarly, he adds that while some canonical events are changed and reordered, they all make "so much sense" and that none of these changes "felt like a downgrade."

He also commends how apparent Oda’s involvement is through small Easter eggs, such as Luffy having the Voice of All Things being teased when the Going Merry is introduced. Artur ends by commenting on the general great quality of the combat scenes and concluding that the series is an overall enjoyable watch for both new and old fans alike.

Controversy and Japanese dubbing

Artur - Library of Ohara ➡️ AnimeExpo @newworldartur The Japanese dub of the One piece Live Action will be dubbed by the original Japanese anime actors

The Japanese dub of the One piece Live Action will be dubbed by the original Japanese anime actorshttps://t.co/WfBs5r6qUB

Despite Artur’s rave review of the series, which portrays it in a positive light, there are many who are asserting that the series will be a flop. CGI on Luffy’s Devil Fruit powers, the potential corniness of the series overall (which Artur does address), and a seemingly underwhelming trailer all contribute to such sentiment.

One positive note to end on is that many fans were incredibly excited to hear that the original anime cast will be lending their voices to the One Piece live-action’s Japanese dub. For many, it’s a significant and thoughtful choice, which yet again highlights the attention to detail the show is paying to the source material. This will hopefully, in turn, convert more naysayers into optimistic fans ahead of the series’ premiere.

