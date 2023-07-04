One Piece Episode 1068: Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1068 is set to release on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With Law and Kid having officially and finally beaten Big Mom in the previous installment, fans can’t wait to see how the anime continues. This is especially the case with the revelation that Zunesha was once a comrade of Joy Boy during the time of the Void Century.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1068 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminent.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1068 as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

With only Luffy versus Kaido left, One Piece Episode 1068 likely to take a breather after Big Mom’s defeat

One Piece Episode 1068 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, July 9, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Consequently, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1068 will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times and in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, July 8

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, July 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, July 9

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, July 9

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, July 9

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 9

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, July 9

Episode 1067 recap

One Piece Episode 1067 began with Kid still attacking Big Mom with the Damned Punk cannon, but she remains unfazed, instead using her Soul-Soul Fruit powers to steal life force. However, this had no effect on Law or Kid since they don’t fear her. As she turned her attention to the spectators, Law debuted his new Awakening ability called R-Room, which trapped Big Mom in a space that nullifies all sound.

This prohibited her from stealing power or getting assistance, allowing Kid to send Big Mom hurtling through the hole Law had previously created. Passing through the basement, Big Mom reached for one of the bombs Yamato had frozen, detonating it and causing some of the other bombs to follow her down into the crater on mainland Wano.

As Big Mom cursed Gol D. Roger for causing the Golden Age of Piracy, which has led to her current downfall, she also criticized him for never revealing what the One Piece is. She then fell into the crater with the bombs exploding on top of her without making a sound, as Kid and Law were announced as the victors. The episode then ended with Momonosuke revealing that Zunesha was a former comrade of Joy Boy during the Void Century 800 years ago.

What to expect (speculative)

More likely than not, One Piece Episode 1068 will begin with Momonosuke elaborating on what he shared at the end of the previous episode. While fans likely won’t get a significant amount of information, Yamato will likely at least have some questions for Momonosuke regarding Zunesha’s arrival and origins.

One Piece Episode 1068 will then likely do another recap of current events on Onigashima, also providing an update on Raizo and Fukurokuju’s fight in the process. With Luffy versus Kaido being the only major fight remaining, the upcoming episode is unlikely to dive right into it. Instead, fans can expect one to two episodes worth of a breather before fully focusing on this deciding fight for the Onigashima Raid’s success.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

