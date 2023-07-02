One Piece episode 1067: Law and Kid triumph, a Yonko is toppled, and Momonosuke has news to share

One Piece episode 1067, titled To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats, was released on July 2, 2023. This episode marks the conclusion of the fight against Big Mom. In the previous episode, fans realized that Law and Kid have a chance to win against a Yonko. If their victory indeed materializes, it will further their dream of becoming the Pirate King.

The One Piece anime has been delivering amazing fight sequences lately, especially in terms of the visuals. Each new fight scene presents a unique style, offering a whole new take on the manga pages. This is precisely what makes the anime so captivating to watch.

As the Wano arc nears its conclusion, fans can only hope for more such episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Law and Kid finally defeat Big Mom in One Piece episode 1067

Kid as seen in One Piece episode 1067 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1067 begins with Kid blasting Big Mom with his gun. However, the Emperor of the Sea remains unfazed and rather smug. She presents everyone with a choice: either become her slave or sacrifice 50 years of their lives.

But when Big Mom attempts to use her Devil Fruit power, Soul Pocus, it has no effect on Kid and Law. This is because she can only extract the souls of those who fear her.

Law demonstrates a new ability called R-Room, where he traps Big Mom in a room where all sound is nullified.

As a result, she is unable to steal anyone's soul or seek assistance from her homies.

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1067 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1067, Kid seizes the opportunity and blasts Big Mom once again, sending her hurtling down towards Onigashima's basement. There, Yamato has managed to freeze all the explosives and is engaged in a fight with Kazenbo.

Out of frustration, Big Mom reaches for one of the bombs and detonates it. The blast shakes the entire island, sending her flying off the floating island and into a crater on Wano that leads to the magma below.

Big Mom as seen in One Piece episode 1067 (Image via Toei)

No longer filled with pride and confidence, and with her life flashing before her eyes during the fall, Big Mom bitterly curses Roger for initiating the Golden Age of Piracy, which ultimately led to her downfall. She also resents Roger for never disclosing the true nature of One Piece.

It is then told that the battle has concluded, and Law and Kid have emerged as the victors.

Momonosuke communicates with Zunesha

Zunesha as seen in One Piece episode 1067 (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Momonosuke thought he heard someone calling out to him. In One Piece episode 1067, it is revealed that the voice belonged to Zunesha, the Naitamie-Norida elephant who carries Zou on its back.

Momonosuke informs Yamato that Zunesha is heading towards Wano. It is also revealed that this is the same Zunesha mentioned in Oden's journal and was once a comrade of Joy Boy, 800 years ago.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1066

Big Mom as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

The previous episode primarily focused on the battle between Law, Kid, and Big Mom. Although Big Mom claimed to have broken her arm and ribs, she quickly healed her injuries by animating her bones.

The fight resumed, with Big Mom summoning a giant homie whose attacks inflicted severe damage on Kid.

Meanwhile, Law fought Big Mom. He used K-ROOM to drive his sword deep into her chest and extend it through the surface of Wano. In retaliation, Big Mom struck Law repeatedly with her Haki-coated fists.

However, Law unleashed another powerful attack, Puncture Wille, which proved remarkably effective against her.

Kid also returned to the battlefield, wielding a huge gun made from scrap metal with which he blasted Big Mom.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes