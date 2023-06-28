Big Mom's showdown in One Piece episode 1067 creates a buzz of anticipation

The One Piece anime continues to impress every passing week. Episode 1062, which featured Zoro's dominant triumph over King in the battle between right-hand men, was praised as one of the best visual experiences in the entire series. Toei Animation is now delighting fans with the Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law vs Big Mom fight.

As seen in episode 1066, titled "Here Comes Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism", Kid and Law exploited their advantage in numbers to hit Big Mom with several consecutive attacks. Fans are now looking forward to episode 1067, which they expect to be another masterwork from Toei Animation.

As One Piece episode 1067 draws near, fans can't wait to see the climax of Big Mom vs Law and Kid

Worst Generation vs Emperors was a main theme in Wano

The five strongest Supernovas of the Worst Generation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Within the Eleven Supernovas, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro (Straw Hat Pirates), Eustass Kid and Killer (Kid Pirates), and Trafalgar D. Water Law (Heart Pirates) stood out as the five strongest rising pirates. They climbed up on Onigashima's rooftop, where they challenged Kaido and Big Mom to a heated battle.

As the fight raged, the two Emperors joined their efforts to perform a combined move named Hakai. Zoro managed to block the tremendous attack, saving the lives of the other four. He then coordinated with Law, Kid, and Killer to attack Big Mom, making her fall from Onigashima.

As Kaido knocked out Luffy with a powerful blow, Zoro, who suffered grievous injuries in the process of blocking the Hakai, gathered his remaining energies to attack the captain of the Beasts Pirates. Using his Nine Sword Style, he inflicted a large cut on Kaido's chest, leaving him with a permanent scar.

However, the strike wasn't enough to defeat the Emperor. Totally exhausted, Zoro collapsed. He later recovered due to a special medicine that would instantly heal him but at the cost of subsequent repercussions. As Zoro started fighting against King, Kaido's strongest subordinate, Luffy regained his senses.

Kid and Law during the fight against Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Understanding that one of the key factors to Kaido's might was the usage of Advanced Conqueror's Haki, Luffy challenged him again, this time empowering his attacks with the Color of Conqueror. Meanwhile, Big Mom's most faithful Homies, Prometheus and Napoleon, saved her from falling into the ocean.

To replace Zeus, Big Mom created Hera, a new lightning Homie, which attacked Kid and Killer with a devastating bolt. The blow created a big hole in Onigashima's Skull Dome, sending the two Supernovas to crash. Big Mom went to find them but ran into Nami, Usopp, Tama, and Komachiyo.

After getting rid of Page One and Ulti, she was about to attack Nami and the others, but Kid stepped in. Shortly after, Law arrived too. As Killer defeated Basil Hawkins, who had linked his body with Kid's, causing the latter to receive damage in his place, the two Supernovas attacked with renewed ardor.

Unable to inflict any meaningful damage on the Emperor, Kid and Law went all-out, using the Awakened stages of their Devil Fruits, the Magnet-Magnet and the Ope-Ope, respectively. Big Mom blasted Kid through a tower, but before she could hit him again, Law took the opportunity to strike her from behind with Shock Wille.

Law using Puncture Wille as seen in One Piece episode 1066 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

He transferred the Room into his sword and pierced Big Mom with it, releasing a powerful electrical shockwave into her insides. Taking advantage of the occurrence, Kid magnetized Big Mom's body with Punk Clash, causing all nearby metal objects to slam and bury her.

A few moments later, Big Mom got up. Using her Soul-Soul Fruit, she stole the lifespan of Kaido's minions, which she used to gain control over the metal and further empower Prometheus, Napoleon, and Hera. She also sacrificed one year from her own lifespan to enhance her size and might, turning herself into "Bigger Mom."

She then brutally overwhelmed Kid and Law, leaving them almost unconscious on the ground. Viewing the fight as over, Big Mom turned her back to the two Supernovas and started heading towards the rooftop. However, this was a fatal mistake on her part.

As Big Mom lowered her guard, Law struck her with a second Shock Wille. Immediately after, she was confronted by Kid, who had assimilated all surrounding metal to create a gigantic steel bull, the Punk Corna Dio. Using this attack, Kid slammed her into a wall.

Kid using Damned Punk as seen in One Piece episode 1066 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The accumulated damage from the two blows left Big Mom with a broken arm, which she healed using her own soul. She then combined her Homies to create a massive energy blade, which she used to slash through Kid's Punk Corna Dio.

Suddenly, Law used Takt to hit her with the remains of a tower. As she was on the floor, he pierced her with this sword infused with Room powers, extending the blade all the way to Wano's mainland. Despite Big Mom repeatedly punching him, Law completed the technique called Puncture Wille, unleashing a tremendous shockwave that severely wounded her.

Still, Big Mom endured the hit and sent Misery, a new Homie created by merging Prometheus, Napoleon, and Hera, to kill Law. Unfortunately for her, Kid, whom Misery had struck before, was not done yet. Having survived the blow, he exploited Law's attack to buy time and charge up a massive railgun.

Episode 1066 ended with Kid shooting Big Mom with an electromagnetic blast called Damned Punk.

One Piece 1066 was exceptional, and episode 1067 might be even better

H Lone @HLONE303

Has become of the best fights in OP anime. Big Mom looked great. Law and Kid goats. I love how Kid finally gets to shine. His opening scene, attacks, and that ending sequence were all extremely well animated.

Henry Thurlow GOAT



1066 THIS IS CINEMA, WHAT AN EP.Has become of the best fights in OP anime. Big Mom looked great. Law and Kid goats. I love how Kid finally gets to shine. His opening scene, attacks, and that ending sequence were all extremely well animated.Henry Thurlow GOAT #OnePiece 1066 #OnePiece THIS IS CINEMA, WHAT AN EP.Has become of the best fights in OP anime. Big Mom looked great. Law and Kid goats. I love how Kid finally gets to shine. His opening scene, attacks, and that ending sequence were all extremely well animated.Henry Thurlow GOAT#OnePiece1066 #OnePiece https://t.co/bw3jjKbSPk

Despite the sheer number of powerful techniques Law and Kid struck Big Mom with, the fight may be far from over. She has enough strength left to grab the sides of the floor to avoid falling into the hole created by Law's Puncture Wille, which implies that she is going to withstand Kid's Damned Punk and continue fighting.

However, the title of One Piece's next issue, "To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats," implies that the battle is coming to an end in episode 1067. Kid and Law's incredible determination will likely somehow allow them to prevail over Big Mom. So far, she endured all of their hits, proving herself to be worthy of the Emperor title.

Regardless of how the confrontation will conclude, fans hope that the next episode will be as good as the previous one. Directed by Henry Thurlow, the first non-Japanese to oversee an episode of One Piece, the preceding installment was a true masterpiece, which fans universally appreciated.

Thurlow adapted the manga perfectly and even expanded the transposition by including some well-thought scenes. The shot where Kid flashed his entire life in front of his eyes before hearing Law's words ("Do it!") and then getting ready to attack was just epic. Hopefully, Toei Animation will ask Thurlow to work on One Piece again.

Final Thoughts

ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 @Zakiabjr #ONEPIECE1066 What an amazing episode! This ep has some of the best action packed sakuga sequences. Law's Puncture wille, Kid's damned punk, Big mom's maser saber & mother misery What an amazing episode! This ep has some of the best action packed sakuga sequences. Law's Puncture wille, Kid's damned punk, Big mom's maser saber & mother misery🔥 #ONEPIECE1066 https://t.co/oALSfSTRvr

It seems that Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid are going to have a major moment in One Piece 1067. Big Mom may be a rather clumsy fighter, but she is proving herself to be a true monster.

With Luffy and Zoro now being able to use Advanced Conqueror's Haki, which Kaido described as the signature power of the absolute strongest One Piece characters, Kid and Law must prove themselves as prominent fighters, and overcoming an Emperor would be an amazing way to do that.

Granted, their fight against Big Mom is a shared effort. Their numerical superiority made them look stronger than they effectively were. Exploiting their advantage in numbers, one of them could hit Big Mom from behind while she was focused on the other, which was an enormous headstart. A 1v1 battle would be different.

Still, Kid and Law are absolutely impressive. They were able to withstand several attacks from Big Mom, even after she used her Devil Fruit abilities to empower herself.

One Piece episode 1067, which will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST, will allow fans to see if the two Supernovas really beat the Emperor.

