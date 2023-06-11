One Piece episode 1065: Zoro faces death as the Minks' medicine expires

Episode 1065 of the One Piece anime, titled The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation! features several different scenarios. After being overpowered and put to the ground by Big Mom, Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law got back up and struck her with a series of consecutive attacks.

Meanwhile, Kanjuro's Kazenbo burned through the castle of Onigashima, with the flames threatening to blow up the entire island. CP0 agents Guernica and Maha search for Nico Robin, but they are challenged by former Whitebeard Pirates officer Izo.

Furthermore, an intriguing scene involved Roronoa Zoro. The second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates was resting after all the fights he was involved in, but a skeletal figure wrapped in a black hood suddenly attacked him. Follow this thread to find out more.

Zoro confronts death itself in episode 1065 of the One Piece anime

Zoro's previous battles in Onigashima

Zoro blocking Kaido and Big Mom's Hakai (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the battle opposing Kaido and Big Mom against the five strongest rookie pirates raged, the two Emperors joined their efforts to unleash the Hakai, a tremendous combined attack. Zoro intercepted the incoming blow and blocked it, allowing the others to reach safety. However, he suffered severe injuries in the process.

Impressively enough, the green-haired pirate still had some strength left even after such a feat. He cooperated with Law, Kid, and Killer to attack Big Mom, temporarily getting her out of the way. Meanwhile, Kaido knocked out Luffy with a powerful strike.

Zoro then gathered his remaining energies and used his Nine Sword Style, Ashura, to clash with Kaido. Despite his injured state, Zoro was able to wound the Emperor significantly, inflicting him a large cut on the chest that left him with a permanent scar.

With Kaido's immense endurance, the strike wasn't enough to take him down. Totally exhausted, Zoro collapsed. Some time later, Chopper injected him with a special medicine provided by the Mink Tribe. The drug would instantly heal Zoro, but at the cost of repercussions at a later time.

Once the effects of the medicine wore off, Zoro would suffer double the damage that the drug had previously healed. To return to the battlefield, Zoro had no other choice but to take the medication. As such, he recovered and started fighting against King, the right-hand man of Kaido.

Combining his Lunarian powers, which granted him a sort of invulnerability, with his Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit, King showcased durability even greater than Kaido's. A testament to this, King didn't even shed a single drop of blood after being struck with Zoro's slashes, despite them packing enough power to wound Kaido himself.

Zoro using Conqueror's Haki and Armament Haki simultaneously (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Meanwhile, one of Zoro's swords, Enma, started draining the former's Haki. Understanding that the blade was testing him, Zoro tapped into his memories and gained awareness of the enormous power laying dormant within him, which he decided to fully unleash.

Exerting the true strength of his Haki, Zoro ascended to a whole new level of power. He not only revealed himself as one of the few natural-born Conqueror's Haki users but was even able to use the Color of Conqueror to coat his attacks, a feat that, according to Kaido, only a few among the absolute strongest can replicate.

The "Pirate Hunter" went even further, combining the advanced versions of the Color of Conqueror and the Color of Armament to create a new fighting mode, the King of Hell Style. Zoro's power-up granted him an unprecedented peak of might, allowing him to turn the tides of the battle.

Cornered by the green-haired swordsman's new Haki powers, King used his strongest attack in an effort to overwhelm his foe. As such, he unleashed a technique called Extra Large Imperial Flaming Wings, an enormous fire dragon created out of his magma-like Lunarian flames.

Jumping high in the air, Zoro performed the King of Hell's Three Sword Serpent: Dragon Damnation, a slash enhanced with both Conqueror's Haki and Armament Haki. The strike destroyed King's ultimate technique and left the Lunarian beaten once and for all.

Completely outclassed, King ended up with one of his wings sliced off, his Armament Haki-empowered sword broken in half, and his chest deeply cut despite his Lunarian-enhanced toughness. This marked the end of the battle and Zoro's triumph.

To celebrate his victory, Zoro, after remembering the promise that he made to Luffy at the start of the One Piece series, declared himself the "King of Hell", manifesting his intention to surpass any opponent. He then performed Clear Lance, a special technique to travel in mid-air.

Zoro's struggle with the Grim Reaper in One Piece episode 1065

As previously anticipated, the Minks' medicine would allow Zoro to recover and fight, but with tremendous repercussions at a later time. One Piece episode 1065 showed that, sometime after using Clear Lance to return to Onigashima, Zoro fell to the ground.

Accompanied by Franky, Chopper went searching for the green-haired swordsman. With the aftereffects of the medicine kicking in, Zoro lost his senses as he suddenly started suffering double the injuries, pain, and fatigue from all his previous battles in Onigashima.

Thus, Zoro felt the damage as he had been struck with the equivalent of Kaido and Big Mom's Hakai, Kaido's Thunder Bagua, as well as all the wounds received in the subsequent battle against King. To make matters worse, a Grim Reaper-like figure threatened Zoro with a scythe.

As a result of the encounter, Zoro, who couldn't even move, was left bleeding profusely. Most likely, the hooded skeleton with the scythe was an allegory of death that the senseless Zoro, struck with the devastating aftereffects of the drug, was fighting in his subconscious.

What will happen to Zoro after One Piece 1065?

Zoro is a true beast now (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In his latest battle, Zoro unleashed his "kingly ambitions". Merging the advanced versions of the Color of Armament and the Color of Conqueror in a special Haki mode, Zoro became a true master swordsman, entering the circle of the strongest fighters in One Piece.

However, everything comes with a price. The medicine that Zoro took allowed him to recover after the fierce fight against Kaido and Big Mom, but it is now causing him terrible agony. Still, the "Pirate Hunter" will likely survive this additional challenge.

Throughout One Piece, Zoro has always showcased unbelievable levels of tolerance for pain. All fans remember the unreal endurance he demonstrated back in Thriller Bark during the unforgettable "Nothing happened" scene. Undoubtedly, Zoro will survive this time too.

After all, One Piece fans have yet to witness the real power of the King of Hell style. With this mode, three hits were enough to defeat King, a fighter of the same caliber as Marco and Katakuri. Fans can't wait to see Zoro's strongest techniques, i.e., Death Lion Song, Billion-fold World Trichiliocosm, and Ashura, in their Advanced Conqueror's Haki-boosted version.

The green-haired swordsman is destined for greatness, as he has to surpass Dracule Mihawk to become the world's strongest swordsman. As Luffy's right-hand man and first mate, Zoro will also help his captain in his quest to find the One Piece and rise as the Pirate King.

