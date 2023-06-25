One Piece episode 1066: Yamato battles Kazenbo, Momonosuke hears a voice, and Kid and Law take on a Yonko

The highly anticipated One Piece episode 1066 was released on June 25, 2023, following a one-week hiatus. The episode, titled Here Comes Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism, focuses on the fierce battle between Big Mom and Kid and Law, a battle that has been unfolding over several episodes.

In the previous episode, fans saw Law and Kid's struggle against Big Mom. Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, the duo managed to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, the visual aspect of the latest episode enhances the intensity of the fight scenes as the bold art style makes use of many colors. The episode is worth watching since it differs so much from the typical visual storytelling that One Piece fans are used to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece anime.

Kid and Law manage to overwhelm Big Mom in One Piece episode 1066

Law and Kid unleash new attacks

Law as seen in One Piece episode 1066 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1066, the battle between Law and Kid against Big Mom continues. But, before that, Law confronts Kid, accusing him of stealing the spotlight by executing a flashy move.

Big Mom manages to get back on her feet, but her right arm appears broken, and she claims to have broken ribs as well. However, she soon fixes her body by making her bones come to life. The fight resumes, but not before Law confesses to Kid that he will run out of energy after his next attack.

Big Mom, quite secure that her position as a Yonko will not be usurped, unleashes a new move called Bahoho: Misery, in which she summons a giant woman homie. This entity inflicts significant damage on Kid.

Kid as seen in One Piece episode 1066 (Image via Toei)

Next, in One Piece episode 1066, Law uses K-ROOM to thrust his sword deep into Big Mom's chest. He then extends his sword all the way to the surface of Wano and beyond. Big Mom retaliates by striking Law with her arms coated in Haki. At this moment, Law unveils his attack, Puncture Wille, which proves to be remarkably effective against Big Mom.

Next, Kid emerges onto the battlefield, wielding a huge gun made from scrap metal. The episode comes to an end with him blasting Big Mom.

The Straw Hat allies do their best

Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1066 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile in One Piece episode 1066, characters like Yamato and Momonosuke are seen doing everything they can to help. Yamato notices that Kazenbo is after the explosives and tries to stop him in order to save countless lives.

At the same time, Momonosuke, who is deeply affected by everyone's sacrifices to get rid of Kaido, is shown attempting to move Onigashima away from Wano's Flower Capital. He is ultimately able to move the island in the opposite direction after great effort, when he hears an unfamiliar voice speaking to him.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1065

Big Mom as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

The previous episode began with a detailed update on some of the major characters participating in the raid. Izo, who had suffered serious injuries, encountered CP0 members Guernica and Maha. Members of the Straw Hat crew, Chopper and Franky, went in search of Zoro, who had lost consciousness after defeating King.

Somewhere inside the castle, Jinbe came to the aid of a group of samurai who were about to be trapped under a collapsing ceiling. Meanwhile, Raizo and Fukurokuju found themselves paralyzed and surrounded by flames.

Big Mom as seen in One Piece episode 1065 (Image via Toei)

The episode then shifted to the Live Floor, where Big Mom attacked Law and Kid, knocking them both unconscious for some time. Big Mom then decided to go to the Skull Dome's roof to assist Kaido in defeating Luffy. However, while her attention was diverted, Law used his technique, Kroom: Anesthesia, to impale her from behind with his sword. He followed it up with an electric shock to further incapacitate her.

Kid used all of Big Mom's Homies to create an immense bull-like armor. He then launched a powerful strike against Big Mom that appeared to inflict significant damage on her. The episode ended with Kid and Law making a solemn vow to stop Big Mom from reaching the roof at all costs.

Poll : 0 votes