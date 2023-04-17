Latest One Piece spoilers seemingly confirm a major defeat and the identity of Blackbeard's 10th captain in chapter 1081

As fans wait for the full-fledged initial spoilers for the upcoming One Piece issue to release, the obligatory informational crumbs of the spoiler process have surfaced online. Fans saw the final hints for the upcoming issue’s events posted to Twitter earlier today, hinting at big news concerning some major players in the series.

While the full initial spoilers have not been made available as of this article’s writing, One Piece lead series leaker Redon has confirmed a few key plot details. In addition to a publication break next week due to the Golden Week festivities in Japan, Redon confirmed shocking and potentially harrowing news about one fight's outcome and the start of another.

One Piece fans finally given an answer on Blackbeard vs. Law’s outcome

As per lead One Piece leaker Redon, it seems that Blackbeard’s victory over Trafalgar D. Water Law will be confirmed in the upcoming issue, Chapter 1081. Unfortunately, Redon provides no additional information on Law’s fate beyond this defeat, making it unclear whether or not he’s alive or dead.

Furthermore, it’s currently unclear if any additional confirmed spoiler information for the upcoming issue will be released as part of the "initial spoilers" stage. While the information shared is typically greater than what Redon has told fans thus far, fans could be left worrying about the plot until full summary spoilers are available.

There are also potential implications of Law dying as a result of being defeated by Blackbeard. With it being unconfirmed as to whether or not Blackbeard can take someone’s Devil Fruit without killing them, it’s possible that Law is already dead due to Blackbeard taking his Fruit. However, this is wholly unconfirmed and purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

Darvy 顕 @Darvlamingo Law lost to Blackbeard..... the only guy in the entire series that worries Shanks? What did you expect #ONEPIECE1081 Law lost to Blackbeard..... the only guy in the entire series that worries Shanks? What did you expect #ONEPIECE1081

It is also unclear how fans learn that Blackbeard defeated Law. With a Blackbeard Pirates ship currently headed to Egghead Island, Blackbeard himself could have Law with him on the ship. One reason for bringing Law to Egghead could be in order to negotiate with Monkey D. Luffy, albeit for a reason which is difficult to pin down.

In any case, it’s clear that Law’s life and fate are now hanging in the balance. It’s likely that Law is out of the running for the eponymous treasure if Blackbeard took his Road Poneglyph rubbings as Shanks did Kid’s. While there are obviously greater concerns, such as Law’s life, the possibility nonetheless remains.

Additional spoiler information corroborated by Redon claims that fans will also learn that the former Admiral Aokiji, now known as Kuzan, is the Tenth Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates' fleet. Fans will also allegedly see Aokiji and Garp, the former protege and teacher duo, go to battle with one another in the upcoming issue.

Likewise, this seemingly confirms that the issue will be staying on Hachinosu island, given that this is where fans last saw Garp in Chapter 1080.

