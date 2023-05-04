One Piece, illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, continues to add mysterious statements to the series. Viewers are already theorizing about The Will of D., Im-sama, and speculating about the scars on the left eye. Oda now decides to add a new turn by depicting a man marked by flames.

The latest chapter 1081 of One Piece reveals the location of The Last Poneglyph, which is owned by the Man with Burn Scars. However, the actual location of the given man is not depicted, in addition, no one knows who 'The Man Marked by Flames' is.

Oda might have purposely chosen the name to leave the rest open to speculation. The latest chapter of One Piece might be hinting to us that the 'The Man Marked by Flames' is Luffy's father, Monkey D. Dragon.

One Piece: The Last Poneglyph with 'The Man Marked by Flames'?

Man Marked by Flames (Image via One Piece Manga)

In chapter 1081 of One Piece, the manga highlights the past of Aokiji joining the Blackbeard Pirates. During Aokiji's conversation with Marshall D. Teach, Blacbeard's crew member mentioned The Red Poneglyph. He continued by revealing that The Last Ponelyph is with 'The Man Marked by Flames'.

According to the Blackbeard Pirates, this man sails in a Pitch Black Ship and anyone who tries to sail nearby is swallowed by a giant whirlpool. With the given description, it is clear that the man possesses a special devil fruit power that can either manipulate weather or water.

One Piece: Who Might 'The Man Marked by Flames' be?

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Toei Animation)

Even after a thousand chapters of One Piece, Monkey D. Dragon remains one of the most mysterious characters. The series has never shown him in a battle or featured his devil fruit powers. However, with the name Dragon, communities suspect that he might be able to manipulate the weather, as was shown during the clash between Luffy and Smoker.

Monkey D. Dragon is the creator of the Revolutionary Army, the only organization that openly denies the authority of the World Government. This has marked Dragon as the most serious criminal in history. Though viewers don't know the reason behind Dragon denying the World Government's authority, some suspect he might have deep knowledge of the World Government's dark secrets.

This is one reason why it makes sense for Dragon to be the 'The Man Marked by Flames'. Another reason why Dragon might be the aforementioned man is the scar that he has on his left eye.

Could 'The Man Marked by Flames' be someone else?

Who could be Man Marked by Flames (Image via Toei Animation)

However, there is a chance that 'The Man Marked by Flames' could be someone else. There might be some new characters that Oda is planning to introduce.

In addition, there is a chance that the man could be Sabo, as he too possesses a burn scar and flame devil fruit powers. And with his recent attack on Mariejois, he could be the one to possess the Red Poneglyph.

Apart from his nature, Shanks might be on the suspected list for 'The Man Marked by Flames'. However, the possibility of this happening is a lot less as Shanks possess no Devil Fruit powers that can control water around his ship.

