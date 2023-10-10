One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers: Key Kuma info revealed as a God Valley flashback begins

One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers were released on Monday, October 9, 2023, bringing with them an exciting preview of the upcoming release of the series. While nothing is official until it’s released via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and other official platforms, the series’ leakers are typically accurate enough to be trusted.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing what’s in store for them in One Piece chapter 1095 as if the installment has already been officially released. This is somewhat unsurprising considering the latest alleged spoilers for the issue, which seem to primarily focus on both Bartholomew Kuma and God Valley.

What’s especially exciting about the alleged One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers is that the issue seemingly starts a full flashback to God Valley, most likely leading into the God Valley Incident. Fans have longed for some information on the island, and now with the spoilers released, their excitement is understandable.

Arguably series’ most highly anticipated flashback is set to begin in One Piece chapter 1095

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1095’s alleged initial spoilers begin by claiming that fans see Bartholomew Kuma’s flashback, which focuses on Kuma’s father and how he died. This is presumably referring to the memories Kuma left behind on Egghead Island, which Jewelry Bonney had viewed for herself earlier in the arc.

This apparently segues into a general God Valley flashback, most likely by establishing that Kuma was present on God Valley at some point in his life.

Furthermore, this God Valley flashback allegedly takes place 38 years prior to where the story currently is in time. Unsurprisingly, the God Valley incident also took place 38 years prior, suggesting that this flashback will cover the incident’s events. God Valley is also said to be in the West Blue.

One Piece chapter 1095’s initial spoilers then claim that there is a tournament organized by the Celestial Dragons in God Valley. In these tournaments, the Celestial Dragons make fighters from various races within the world fight each other.

The initial spoilers also claim that this tournament determines the “termination” of the tribes. This most likely means that whichever tribe or tribes are deemed the “losers” of the tournament are made extinct.

Expand Tweet

While the initial spoilers claim that the tournament has nothing to do with Kuma, they also claim that Kuma’s race is revealed in the upcoming issue. If this is done by establishing that one of his fellow tribesmen is in the tournament, then it could in fact have plenty to do with him.

Fans may even learn that Kuma, like the Lunarian King from the Beast Pirates, is also the sole survivor of his race.

Finally, One Piece chapter 1095’s initial spoilers claim that fans will see a young Garling Figarland in the issue. Furthermore, he apparently looks just like Shanks but with a different hairstyle.

The spoilers also claim that since the flashback is from 38 years ago, he’s young enough to be missing the beard and corresponding moon-shaped head which fans saw in his introduction.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.