One Piece: 4 characters Bartholomew Kuma can defeat (and 4 he never could)

A present founding member of the Revolutionary Army, One Piece's Bartholomew Kuma is the former Warlord of the Sea who used to be the ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom. He is recognized for his quick thinking, ruthlessness, and deceiving skills. Later in the series, he gets transformed into a Pacifista by Dr Vegapunk to serve the World Government.

Kuma ate the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that granted him the ability to resist anything in his path, even air. Moreover, he can fire laser beams, comparable to Kizaru's Pika Pika no Mi Devil Fruit abilities, and his paws can defend him against any physical strikes, including swords. All of this combines to make him a very fearsome opponent.

Earlier in the series, he was believed to be the most dangerous threat who was able to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates on several occasions all by himself. However, things have changed dramatically in the world of One Piece, with new characters acquiring prominence and power. That is why we have compiled a list of characters who can beat him, as well as those who do not have a chance.

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers and presents the author's point of view.

Sanji, King, and two other One Piece characters that Kuma can defeat

1) Sanji

Sanji from the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Luffy is on another level, and Zoro's strength is on par with a Yonko, the rest of the Straw Hat pirate gang is trailing. This includes Sanji, the Straw Hats' cook and the fourth most powerful member.

His major strength is his legs, although this is a significant disadvantage while battling Kuma. Sanji might not be able to hurt Kuma's genetically modified physique even with his genetically Awakened Ifrit Jambe. Moreover, the blond cook might be blasted away by the latter's paws.

2) Buggy

Buggy from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Buggy is one of the new Emperors of the Sea, although he falls short of defeating Kuma. He derives his powers from Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit, allowing him to separate his body into parts that make him immune to being slashed.

Buggy has complete control over the pieces, including the ability to have them fly away as long as his feet remain grounded. However, this gives him no edge over Kuma, who can easily target him with his lasers or repelling powers.

3) King

King from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, King is Kaido's most capable subordinate and likes close-range fights. He is brutal in hand-to-hand combat but also uses his sword and fire abilities to spice things up.

Interestingly, King can turn into a pteranodon due to his consumption of Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Pteranodon, an Ancient Zoan-type Devil Fruit. In this form, he can fly and use his beak to pierce through anything. While his attack and defense are quite powerful, they might not cause much damage to Kuma.

4) Marco

Marco from the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Marco is the former Whitebeard Pirates' first division commander, with control over a thousand crew members. He is physically and intellectually competent, having faced many tough opponents such as Marine Admirals and Big Mom. However, he is also heavily reliant on his kicks.

His Devil Fruit, the Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, grants him the ability to transform into a phoenix or a human-phoenix hybrid. Although Marco can create intense Phoenix Flames and regenerate rapidly, he might have a difficult time against Kuma. On the other hand, his Haki abilities have the potential to shift the scales in his favor, though this is far from guaranteed.

Blackbeard and three other One Piece characters that Kuma cannot defeat

1) Luffy

Luffy from the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's fighting technique is not based on physical power but rather on his ingenuity, making him an exceptional fighter. As a matter of fact, all of his Gear transformations have been about adjusting creatively to the opponent.

After awakening his Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika Devil Fruit in One Piece, he has been elevated to the god status. Regardless of what lies ahead, Gear Five is one of the most powerful transformations disclosed in the series, and Kuma has no chance against him. Moreover, Gear Five gives Luffy a multitude of skills, including the ability to change the size of his body and manipulate his surroundings.

2) Blackbeard

Blackbeard from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard is among the world's most formidable pirates and one of the Four Emperors. A lot about him is still a mystery, but no one doubts his abilities anymore. He may lack Kuma's agility and speed, but he does not need either since Blackbeard has proven that he is an expert at manipulating events to his advantage.

He has consumed two Devil Fruits, the Yami Yami no Mi and the Gura Gura no Mi, and can produce and manipulate darkness at will with the Yami Yami no Mi fruit. This involves the creation of black holes in which the opponent's Devil Fruit powers are absorbed or negated. With his immense endurance, Haki, and the capacity to trigger earthquakes and generate massive shockwaves, he is a threat that Kuma cannot vanquish.

3) Akainu

Akainu from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As one of One Piece's most vicious and reviled antagonists, Akainu is the current Fleet Admiral of the Marine. He is not only shrewd but also immensely powerful. Moreover, his Magu Magu no Mi Devil Fruit enables him to use magma to burn everything to ashes.

He can utilize Busoshoku Haki to protect himself and Kenbunshoku Haki from detecting the movements of his foes. While we have not seen him in much many actions since the time skip, there is little question that Akainu has gained some new abilities that make him one of the most formidable pirate opponents of Kuma.

4) Kuzan

Kuzan from the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuzan, also known as Aokiji, is a former Marine Admiral who has recently allied with Blackbeard. As evidenced by his ten-day battle with Akainu before accepting defeat, he is one of the most powerful characters to appear in One Piece.

However, in the event of a confrontation against Kuma, Kuzan's Hie Hie no Mi Devil Fruit might aid him in defeating him. He can make, manipulate, and convert his body into ice due to his Logia-type Devil Fruit. As such, Kuzan can instantly subdue adversaries by freezing them from afar, which is why he would have no difficulty freezing Kuma and ending the fight.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes