One Piece chapter 1071: Why Kuma may have returned to Mariejois shortly after escaping

While Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication is on a break for the holiday season, One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers and scanlations have leaked, giving fans something to look forward to. This reported issue information teases what fans can expect in the official issue, as well as what the major plot points may be in future chapters.

One Piece chapter 1071’s major takeaway is, without a doubt, the confirmation of Bartholomew Kuma having returned to the Red Line despite being rescued from Mariejois by Sabo and co. His return seems confusing and has led many fans to speculate on exactly why he may have returned here after being rescued.

There are a few major reasons why Kuma may have returned to Mariejois so soon after escaping the city and the Celestial Dragons who live there.

Kuma’s return to the Red Line in One Piece chapter 1071 may hint at secret programming from Vegapunk

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1071



There's a very interesting potential parallel between Kuma & the Iron Giant that Oda may be setting up There's a very interesting potential parallel between Kuma & the Iron Giant that Oda may be setting up #ONEPIECE1071There's a very interesting potential parallel between Kuma & the Iron Giant that Oda may be setting up https://t.co/ASNWn3mrwi

One Piece chapter 1071’s opening pages see Bartholomew Kuma land at the Red Port, the base of the Red Line, which is where Mariejois sits. This is where Sabo and the other commanders of the Revolutionary Army rescued Kuma during the Reverie, several story arcs prior.

He crashes into the wall before falling down to the port below, where citizens instantly recognize him and remind fans that he was once the “Celestial Dragons’ invincible slave.”

Kuma begins moving and looking around as citizens call for aid from the Marines and for an evacuation, calling him extremely dangerous in the process.

Unfortunately, this is all that is shown of Kuma in One Piece chapter 1071, leaving fans with more questions than answers as it relates to what Kuma is doing at the Red Line.

In all likelihood, his actual target is somewhere in Mariejois, where he was a slave to the Celestial Dragons from the Fishman Island arc until the end of the Reverie arc.

TEACH TOP 1 @Blackbeard_Goat

"i just can't but there's a reason for that"

I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line #ONEPIECE 1071 #ONEPIECE "i just can't but there's a reason for that"I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line #ONEPIECE1071 #ONEPIECE"i just can't but there's a reason for that" I wonder if this has to do with what Kuma is doing now at the Red Line https://t.co/V5TsMA9vC8

However, exactly what his target could be is currently unclear. As far as fans are aware, he’s made no comments indicating any type of objective towards Monkey D. Dragon, Emporio Ivankov, or other members of the Revolutionary Army.

Similarly, Dr. Vegapunk, the man who turned Kuma into a cyborg, has made no comment that indicates he called for the former Shichibukai's return.

What fans have recently seen is an effort by Dr. Vegapunk to discuss something about Kuma with his daughter, Jewelry Bonney, in issues prior to One Piece chapter 1071. It is likely that what Dr. Vegapunk wants to discuss with Bonney and Kuma’s reasons for returning to the Red Line are deeply intertwined.

As a result, the most likely explanation for Kuma’s return is to fulfill some goal he himself or Dr. Vegapunk has, which is coded into his programming as a cyborg Pacifista.

Given that Kuma began moving towards the Red Line as Luffy and Dr. Vegapunk cemented their temporary alliance, this further supports the idea that he’s looking to accomplish a goal of Dr. Vegapunk’s.

One possible goal could be to retrieve the giant Straw Hat hidden within Mariejois, which fans last saw during Im-sama’s initial introduction. With Luffy having achieved his Gear 5 form, which is his Fruit’s Awakening, the giant Straw Hat could finally be ready to play its role now that Luffy can make himself big enough to wear it.

Another possible goal could be the “secret treasure of Mariejois” which Doflamingo ominously and ambiguously refers to during the Dressrosa arc. Fans have been completely in the dark as to what this treasure could be, and while Doflamingo implied that the Op-Op Fruit would be needed to activate it, Dr. Vegapunk may have found an alternative method.

While unlikely, a third possible goal could be getting revenge on the Celestial Dragons who once wronged him. However, Kuma’s emotionless demeanor as a Pacifista makes this possibility somewhat unrealistic.

As a result, fans are forced to wait for the official release of One Piece chapter 1071 and future issues in order to discover what Kuma’s goals truly are.

