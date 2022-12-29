One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers: Zoro vs Kaku, Straw Hats get unexpected help, and Garp prepares to confront Blackbeard

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers were recently revealed and confirmed by reliable sources, and despite being brief, they sparked a lot of interest. Things have been moving very fast in the Egghead Arc, with many of the prime moves of the story being very active.

While the Straw Hats are fighting the CP0, the Marines are making their way to Egghead Island with their own plans, and Blackbeard and Law are engaged in a fierce battle.

In the previous chapter, fans saw Luffy defeat Lucci, but Kizaru was shown to be hell-bent on making things impossible for the Straw Hats. Meanwhile, Vegapunk revealed how he is able to create specific Devil Fruits. In this chapter, fans will see the Straw Hats preparing to leave Egghead.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers indicate that there will be at least two major conflicts in the future

Kuma arrives at Red Port and Lucci refuses to admit defeat

A few chapters ago, Kuma was seen on Momoiro Island with Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, when he hurriedly took off to some undisclosed destination. It was assumed he was going to protect Bonney, whom the CP0 were planning to kill.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1071 appear to support that theory, as he arrives at Red Port, the only legal way to cross the Red Line. The spoilers also reveal that his arrival caused widespread panic as he makes his way to the lift that connects the port to Mary Geoise.

Despite the beating he received from Gear Five Luffy, One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers reveal that Lucci refuses to back down.

Stussy and others criticize him for not obeying the Marines, who have made it a rule not to engage with the Emperor of the Sea without first consulting them. Lucci instead declares that he does not consider Luffy a Yonko.

A mysterious man agrees to help the Straw Hats

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers reveal that Vegapunk will seek help from a mysterious individual despite Edison, a Vegapunk satellite's counsel. This is due to the fact that the mysterious individual will be pursued by the Marines if they offer any assistance.

However, it appears that the individual, whose identity will not be revealed in this chapter, will readily agree to assist. Thereafter, the Straw Hats and Vegapunk, along with his six satellites, will decide to depart.

It will later be discovered that Vegapunk and Bonney are in a different area of the lab. The latter will confront Vegapunk about Kuma, with the scientist admitting that he cannot restore him back, but he needs a chance to explain why.

Zoro vs Kaku and Kid heads to Elbaf

Additionally, One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers reveal that Lucci will decide to destroy the Straw Hat Pirates' ship Thousand Sunny and will direct Kaku to carry it out.

Unaware that Zoro is sleeping on the ship, Kaku will launch an attack only to be stopped by the swordsman. The two will fight, and it appears that Zoro will have no trouble, but spoilers have not indicated whether or not this fight is over.

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers state that Kid will be shown to be on his way to Elbaf with the silhouette of the island in the background.

Elbaf is a well-fortified island of the Giants, and it is thought to be the location of the final Road Poneglyph. They are the key to getting to Laugh Tale and are thus highly sought after. Kid appears to be ahead of everyone in the race and very close to his goal.

Garp wants to take on Blackbeard

According to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, Vice Admiral Doll, who is stationed at Marine Base G-14, is shown arguing with Garp. This is most likely in response to Kizaru's request in the previous chapter to have all Marine battleships sent to Egghead Island. Garp, on the other hand, seems reluctant as he has just arrived at the G-14 port. He then tells Helmeppo that they will defeat the pirates and rescue Koby.

It is unclear whether he is going to Egghead or the location where Law versus Blackbeard is taking place. In any case, Garp prioritizes rescuing Koby, which will require a fight with Blackbeard, because he was kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates.

Unfortunately, the spoilers say nothing about Kizaru or his secret weapon. Fans, on the other hand, are skeptical of Garp's decision because he will not stand a chance against the mighty and devious Blackbeard. Hopefully, this is not the death that Oda hinted at previously.

