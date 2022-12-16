One Piece: 4 characters that Kaku can beat (and 4 he never will)

One Piece fans may remember Kaku, a former CP9 agent who is now part of CP0.

There's a reason why the World Government values Kaku's strength and skill. He is second only to Rob Lucci, a highly dangerous combatant who nearly killed Luffy a few times. Kaku has only grown stronger since the Water 7 saga. He recently made his reappearance in the final saga of the One Piece series.

With the ability to use Rokushiki techniques, he can fly with Soru and create air blaes with Rankyaku. He might not look menacing, especially if he uses his Zoan Devil Fruit to become a giraffe, but his fighting style is something to fear.

Kaku should be able to put up a good fight with these One Piece characters

4) Usopp

Usopp is a very crafty sniper with several tricks up his sleeve in the One Piece series. He can feed his trusty slingshot a little bit of water to make it grow and capture enemies. Usopp can also plant seeds using his Pop Green technique, filling the entire battlefield with giant plants.

However, at the end of the day, he is still a physically weak fighter with cowardly tendencies. Kaku might get caught by surprise due to his clumsiness, but he only needs a single move to defeat Usopp. He definitely has the speed and stamina to get past those plants.

3) Paulie

Back in the day, Paulie was a strong candidate to join the Straw Hats. He stood out for his unique fighting style in the One Piece series. Paulie uses a complex series of ropes to capture his targets or restrain their movements. The reach of his rope attacks gives him that extra little edge in combat situations.

That said, he is still weaker than a CP9 agent, based on his poor showing against Rob Lucci in the Water 7 saga. Kaku shouldn't have much trouble since he could easily cut through Paulie's rope.

2) Nico Robin

Robin has always been a dangerous threat with her Devil Fruit. She can attack from anywhere as long as she can sprout various limbs on surfaces. Robin typically defeats her opponents by clutching them and breaking their backs. She is among the most brutal fighters in the One Piece series.

Of course, she would likely have a difficult time getting through Kaku's defenses. He can use a special technique known as Tekkai. Kaku can basically nullify attacks used against him with his superhuman durability. He can also counterattack Robin with his Rankyaku air blades.

1) Daz Bones

Formerly known in the One Piece series, this former Baroque Works agent nearly killed Zoro in the Alabasta saga. Daz Bones can turn his entire body into steel with the Supa Supa no Mi. This gives him a major boost in offensive and defensive capabilities, since he becomes a living weapon.

However, a strong enough opponent can still cut through his steel. Kaku has demonstrated this feat by using Rankyaku with his hybrid form, via his Zoan Devil Fruit. If his air blade projectiles are powerful enough to slash buildings in half, his close-range attacks will be even more devastating.

Kaku won't stand a chance against these One Piece characters

4) Yasopp

Yasopp isn't anything like his son Usopp. A member of the Red Hair Pirates, he is highly regarded for his combat skills. The sniper did get to show off what he was capable of with the One Piece Film: Red.

His Kenbunshoku Haki is far more advanced than Charlotte Katakuri. With the ability to see far into the future, Yasopp can easily predict Kaku's attacks in advance, while firing off projectiles from a distance.

3) Rob Lucci

Rob Lucci is considered the strongest member of the original CP9, which includes Kaku as well. Lucci has mastered all six Rokushiki techniques, and an additional seventh one that's a secret.

He also awakened his Zoan Devil Fruit in the Egghead arc. Lucci is more than willing to fight Luffy in his Gear 5 form, whereas Kaku preferred to run away. The strength difference is still night and day between the CP0 agents.

2) Vinsmoke Sanji

During the Enies Lobby arc, Sanji had to fight Jabra while Zoro fought Kaku. There was a clear distinction between their power levels in the One Piece series. Sanji was a "number three" fighter while Kaku was "number two." Of course, that logic no longer applies after the two-year timeskip.

Sanji has grown significantly more powerful ever since the Wano Country arc. His genetic modifications give him an extremely durable exoskeleton. Sanji can also move faster than the eye can see with his lightning quick reflexes. Last but not least, his Ifrit Jambe is powerful enough to burn light blue flames.

1) Roronoa Zoro

Kaku was a really tough matchup for Zoro back in the Enies Lobby arc. He used a combination of his katanas and legs to create the Four Sword Style. Zoro was pushed to his absolute limit on multiple occasions.

However, by this point in the One Piece series, a potential rematch will end a lot quicker. Zoro has mastered the rare ability of Haoshoku Haki. By infusing it with his swords, he can easily cut through dragon scales.

Zoro is far stronger now than he was in the Water 7 saga, especially since he was trained by Dracule Mihawk in the One Piece timeskip. Kaku is a good swordsman in One Piece, but Zoro is even greater.

