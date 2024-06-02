One Piece chapter 1116: Joy Boy's goals revealed as location of Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast source confirmed

One Piece chapter 1116 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Dr. Vegapunk’s revelatory messages regarding the truth of the Void Century. Likewise, fans were expecting the big reveals to continue in this issue, with Dr. Vegapunk delivering on this expectation in a large fashion.

One of the biggest confirmations One Piece chapter 1116 gave to fans was the reveal of Joy Boy’s motivations, which have brought his exact goals for the world into question. However, fans may not get these answers, as the issue also saw Vegapunk York and the Gorosei finally deduce where the Transmission Transponder Snail is hidden.

One Piece chapter 1116 is likely the beginning of the end of Dr. Vegapunk’s memorable broadcast

One Piece chapter 1116: A flame stolen

One Piece chapter 1116's focus on Imu seemingly reveals Nefertari D. Lili's visage (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1116 begins with people around the world reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s reveal of the Ancient Weapons still being in existence today, as well as an 800 year old war still going on. Citizens point out that no one from that time would even be alive today, as Imu is seen in Mariejois’ Room of Flowers. He approaches a portrait of a woman who looks strikingly like Vivi D. Nefertari as citizens question why a war would rage on in total secrecy.

Focus then shifts to Alabasta, where Igaram and Karoo are seen crying as they look at Vivi’s missing posters. Chaka and Pell are seen in the crypt of kings, where they’re seemingly burying Cobra’s body. Dr. Vegapunk then says he has to apologize for another confession, saying that his goal to create an endless energy source let to the Mother Flame’s creation.

One Piece chapter 1116 sees him explain that its undying energy can be harnessed, but this breakthrough is marred by a portion of it being stolen. As he says this, it’s revealed that the Cipher Pol agents and Seraphim are now in the island’s center, surrounded by flames. Stussy, meanwhile, asks Vegapunk Edison what that tremor was and what’s happening, revealing that the Labo-Phase was split as he says he can’t generate any more clouds for the Straw Hats.

Stussy seems set to join the Straw Hats following One Piece chapter 1116 (Image via Toei Animation)

Edison concludes that another of the Gorosei is coming, telling Stussy to leave while she has the chance. She asks him if she can let Kaku go, saying she doesn’t want him to suffer the consequences of this and that she won’t let him target the Straw Hats. Edison agrees to this, apologizing to Stussy for putting her through this and making her turn on her friends in CP0.

One Piece chapter 1116 then sees Edison say that the inner conflict she feels is proof of her humanity, ordering her to do as she pleases as long as she keeps living. She agrees to this with tears in her eyes, as Dr. Vegapunk explains that two weeks after the Mother Flame fragment was stolen, Lulusia Kingdom disappeared without a trace. Shortly thereafter, his equipment registered the earthquakes which followed that event.

Focus bounces around to several places here, with the most notable being the Prodence Kingdom, where King Elizabello II has his people check on Lulusia’s status. Dr. Vegapunk meanwhile explains that he’s certain his Mother Flame was used to power an Ancient Weapon, which was in turn used to destroy Lulusia. Dr. Vegapunk then bows with his head to the ground, apologizing both for not knowing who did it, and for the part he played in this mass murder.

One Piece chapter 1116: Unexplained motivations

One Piece chapter 1116 sees Dr. Vegapunk further that this confirms his theory regarding the flood being man-made. Momonosuke is seen reacting to this in shock, saying Pluton’s name before Kin’emon interrupts him. Crocodile is also seen reacting to this news, as is Shirahoshi, while Dr. Vegapunk asserts that Joy Boy wanted to ensure all three weapons would be passed onto future generations.

He questions why this is, before explaining the ambiguity behind Joy Boy’s reasoning is why he says he can’t brand either side as good or evil. He promises, however, that the day of answers is coming, saying that this is a warning for what’s to come. Former Fleet Admiral Sengoku is seen stress-eating as he listens, with Vice Admiral Tsuru telling him not to choke.

One Piece chapter 1116 sees Dr. Vegapunk say the Void Century is still an enigma, but there are those who know what happened fully. Focus shifts to New Marineford as he says this, where current Fleet Admiral Akainu is seen angrily burning a cigar as he comments on Dr. Vegapunk’s intent to explain “everything.”

He says that he’s referring to the Roger Pirates, with a shot of Crocus and Laboon at the Twin Capes appearing as he says this. Citizens question how pirates could know the world’s secrets, while focus returns to Egghead Island. Here, Vegapunk York is seen questioning how it’s possible that he knows the Mother Flame was stolen, since she turned off her memory synchronization before doing so.

One Piece chapter 1116 sees her add that she knows he was genuinely surprised by her revealing herself as the traitor, adding that he must’ve known the government’s plans. She then calls the Gorosei, telling them that the Transmission Transponder Snail is without a doubt being guarded by the Iron Giant, also known as the ancient robot.

Dr. Vegapunk then questions why the Roger Pirates didn’t act on this information, as focus shifts to the Sabaody Archipelago. Here, Shakky is seen beating up a pirate while Silvers Rayleihg is getting drunk. Rayleigh tells him not to take away the young’s excitement, asking his old friend Roger about the “thrill” being theirs to seek now as the issue ends. It’s also confirmed that there is indeed a break for the series following this issue.

One Piece chapter 1116: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, One Piece chapter 1116 is a fairly exciting issue which sets up an unfortunate conclusion to Dr. Vegapunk’s message, and likewise the lore which it has revealed. While unfortunate, fans have gotten so much information over the recent weeks that it’s difficult to be truly upset over this development.

Likewise, it also sets up the formal start of the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead Island, having no reason to stay from a narrative perspective now that Dr. Vegapunk’s message is coming to an end. Excitingly, Stussy also seems set to join the Straw Hats, potentially adding three new crew members in the forms of Stussy, Vegapunk Lilith, and Jewelry Bonney.

