One Piece chapter 1115: Joy Boy's silhouette revealed as Gorosei show off their new moves

One Piece chapter 1115 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of what seems to be the climax of the ongoing Egghead arc. Likewise, all the stops are seemingly being pulled out, with some of the biggest pertaining to Dr. Vegapunk’s ongoing broadcast which is continuously revealing key truths about the Void Century.

One Piece chapter 1115 keeps this train rolling in a major way, seeing the ex-Marine scientist reveal that the islands which the series’ world is populated by are just what’s left of massive continental landmasses. The series even confirms what Dr. Vegapunk is saying to fans, showing what appear to be the ruins of a highly advanced city resting on the seafloor.

One Piece chapter 1115 gives fans one of the biggest loredumps of the Egghead arc thus far

One Piece chapter 1115: Void Century War

Dr. Vegapunk's message continues on in One Piece chapter 1115 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1115 begins with a focus in Wano, where a Straw Hat jolly roger can be seen flying in front of the castle in the Flower Capital. Dr. Vegapunk’s message is being broadcasted thanks to one of Orochi’s old Transponder Snails, with Kin’emon, Momonosuke, Otama, and Shinobu seen listening to the message. Momonosuke comments on Joy Boy being a pirate just like Luffy, prompting Kin’emon to ask if he’s familiar with the name.

The issue then shifts to the prison of the G-4 Marine base, where Demaro Black and his crew are now seen impersonating the Kidd Pirates instead of the Straw Hats. Focus then shifts back to Egghead, where several Marines are shocked as Dr. Vegapunk reveals that the Poneglyphs detail a great war from the Void Century. He asserts that Joy Boy faced an enemy known today as the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1115 then shows Gorosei member Saint Topman Warcury yelling Dr. Vegapunk’s name as Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy continue to run from him. Dr. Vegapunk then specifies that, at the time, the 20 kingdoms were known as the allied powers and were a temporary coalition. As he says this, Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars is seen walking through a hallway while using Conqueror’s Haki, knocking out several Transponder Snails.

One Piece chapter 1115 confirms yet another Gorosei member as a Conqueror's Haki user (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately, none of these seem to be the Transmission Transponder Snail, as Dr. Vegapunk continues to say that the alliance was the only feasible way to oppose Joy Boy and his allies. As he says this, a panel of what looks to be Joy Boy (in a form very reminiscent of Luffy’s Gear 5) fighting against three different crowned individuals and what appear to be several soldiers.

One Piece chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk say he doesn’t know what the war was about, but knows enough to confirm it was a clash of two opposing ideologies. As he says this, focus shifts to Zou, where Zunesha, Carrot, Wanda, Shishilian, and others are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words. Dr. Vegapunk continues that the kingdom Joy Boy was from was so advanced that the weapons which existed during his battle are far beyond modern science.

Focus then shifts to an unknown location, where what’s left of the Foxy Pirates are seen rowing along on a small dinghy. Dr. Vegapunk then emphasizes that the technology is baffling even to him, saying that this is the problem. Focus then shifts to the Labo-Phase, where Vegapunk Edison contacts Stussy telling her to lower the barrier and leave Egghead with the Straw Hats.

One Piece chapter 1115: Sunken civilizations

Stussy is given a second chance at life in One Piece chapter 1115 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1115 sees her begin to argue this, but Edison says there’s no point in maintaining the barrier when monsters like the Gorosei can ignore it. Edison adds that they’ve officially done all they can for the crew, as focus shifts to Zoro and Jinbe who report that they’re almost to Nami’s group.

Nami then reveals that the Marine ships are moving to block the Northeast coast in an attempt to entrap the Straw Hats. Focus then shifts back to Stussy, who says she’s happy to hear this, but adds that she doesn’t know what to do with herself now that Dr. Vegapunk is dead. She asks who she’s meant to live for now and says she has no purpose, which seemingly piques the nearby and still captive Kaku’s interest.

One Piece chapter 1115 then shift focus to Jewelry Bonney’s group, where Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is still being restrained by a Giant. However, he quickly breaks free and targets Bonney with a sword slash. Thankfully, Franky saves her in the nick of time, instead cutting the figurehead of the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship.

Dr. Vegapunk then says that the Void Century ended with Joy Boy’s defeat, with panels of Zunesha and the ancient robot appearing as he says this. Nusjuro, meanwhile, jumps up into the sky and cuts the cloud on which Punk Records and the Labo-Phase sit in half vertically with a single slash. This frees the Seraphim and Cipher Pol agents, who begin falling to the ground.

One Piece chapter 1115 meanwhile sees Dr. Vegapunk continue to say that the aftermath of the battle had grander consequences than just Joy Boy’s defeat. He then explains the world today as they all know it, populated by small islands which can be difficult to travel between. He then claims it wasn’t like this a thousand years ago, asserting that a cataclysmic ecological disaster occurred during the Void Century which led to the ancient world being flooded.

As he says this, scenes of a seemingly advanced city at the bottom of the seafloor are shown, with Dr. Vegapunk emphasizing that today’s islands are what’s left of these massive ancient continents. Shots of Koushiro in Shimotsuki Village, and Sabo and the rest of the Revolutionary Army are seen as Dr. Vegapunk says this.

One Piece chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk further assert this, as a shot of Cocoyasi Village is seen. He furthers that this change in the world was synergistic to the censorship of history, adding that it may seem impossible, but the data undoubtedly points to this conclusion. He claims the sea rose by 200 meters during this time, with the Marines planning to free and rescue the Seraphim and Cipher Pol agents as Dr. Vegapunk says this.

Focus is then given to Jaya, the Sakura Kingdom, and an unnamed island, with the lattermost location seeing people compare this figure to a nearby mountain, concerned with the associated deaths from this rise. Dr. Vegapunk then explains that this rise in sea level was a man-made calamity. As he says this, Big News Morgans is seen exclaiming in shock, prompting a nearby Vivi D. Nefertari to keep him quiet as she intently listens to Dr. Vegapunk’s words.

One Piece chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk further that it’s impossible for such a dramatic change to happen spontaneously inside a hundred-year span. He then says that his suspicions were confirmed by recent sea level research, asserting that the Ancient Weapons were responsible for the sea level rise. The issue ends with a shift to Mariejois and a focus on Imu as Dr. Vegapunk asserts that the Void Century’s Great War is still ongoing today.

One Piece chapter 1115: In summation

Continuing the trend of incredibly exciting and revelatory issues, chapter 1115 is a jaw-dropping release for the series from start to finish, revealing incredible truths about the series’ world. Likewise, it speaks to the fact that this truly is the start of the series’ Final Saga, with the questions fans have spent years theorizing over finally being answered.

One Piece chapter 1115 also throws these fans something of a bone with Dr. Vegapunk’s words, which confirm a long-standing fan theory that the series’ islands were indeed just mountaintops of an older world. With this theory proven right, it’s exciting to see what fans could be proven right on next in the coming weeks, months, and even years.

