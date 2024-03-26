One Piece: Saint Topman Warcury's powers, explained

From the very beginning of One Piece’s final saga, it has become clear that the Five Elders, also known as Gorosei, are among the most powerful antagonists featured in the series. These five individuals are the highest authorities of the World Government, second only to Imu-sama, the mysterious ruler of the Empty Throne.

Fans have always wanted to know how strong the Five Elders really are, and the ongoing Egghead Arc has finally satisfied this curiosity by showing a glimpse of their powers. In particular, One Piece chapter 1111 has revealed the formidable abilities of Saint Topman Warcury, the bald Gorosei with a large white mustache.

Hailed as the Warrior God of Justice, Saint Warcury is commonly recognized by fans as the strongest member of the Five Elders alongside Saint V. Nusjuro. In One Piece chapter 1111, Warcury demonstrated exceptional Haki powers, revealing himself as a fearsome Conqueror’s Haki user. Moreover, he displayed his ability to transform into a Yokai-like creature, the Fengxi.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1111.

One Piece chapter 1111 has made it clear that Gorosei member Saint Warcury is a force to be reckoned with

The overwhelming physical might of the Fengxi

The Yokai transformations of the Gorosei (Image via PUNK HAWKSHAW/X)

Far from being mere politicians, the Five Elders are mighty fighters who rank among the absolute strongest characters in the series. They possess exceptional Haki skills, as well as the ability to turn themselves into demon-like creatures. To this day, it has not been clarified whether these monstrous transformations stem from a Zoan Devil Fruit or some more mysterious power.

As regards Saint Topman Warcury, he can turn himself into a massive two-headed boar with four fangs. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda confirmed this ominous beast to be the Fengxi, also known as Houki.

According to the Chinese mythology, the Fengxi is a symbol of savagery, greediness, and brutality, and its arrival presages tremendous rainstorms.

Warcury transformed into the Fengxi (Image via Smokey CW:One Piece /X)

Considering the Fengxi’s size and robustness, this transformation is likely meant to grant Warcury insane physical strength. In One Piece chapter 1111, Saint Warcury stepped in to fight Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy. As the two Giants rescued Luffy from Saint Ju Peter’s attack, Warcury attacked them with his huge fangs, which he turned into frightening blades.

Despite the power of Warcury’s attack, Dorry and Brogy managed to block it with their shields, using a technique called Svalinn Sun-Shield. The two Giants struck back at the Elder, sending him flying.

However, Warcury recovered without suffering any injury, showcasing that he also owns the same regenerative powers already demonstrated by Saint Saturn.

A formidable Conqueror's Haki user with Yonko level Haki

Saint Warcury as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Impressively enough, One Piece chapter 1111 revealed that Saint Warcury is among the very few characters in the series who can use Conqueror’s Haki. Unlike the other types of Haki, the Color of Conqueror can’t be learned, as it can only be used by the very few people who are born with the rare traits of a Supreme King, i.e., superior willpower, potential, and ambition.

Imposing their paramount will on others, Conqueror’s Haki users can overwhelm their opponents. They can even intimidate the weaklings to the point where they lose consciousness when in their presence.

Among the characters who are confirmed Conqueror’s Haki users, most of them are pirates, such as Kaido, Shanks, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and more. There are also powerful Navy officers, such as Sengoku and Monkey D. Garp.

To date, Saint Warcury is the first Celestial Dragon and full-fledged member of the World Government to be revealed as a Conqueror’s Haki user. On top of that, Warcury’s Haki skills seem to be absolutely insane.

Expand Tweet

With a tremendous roar performed while in his Fengxi transformation, Warcury released a Conqueror’s Haki blast all around. Warcury’s unleashed willpower was forceful enough to disorient Dorry and Brogy, as well as push back Gear 5 Luffy. Despite being in his strongest form, Luffy was swept away, and even his body was affected.

The power of Warcury’s Haki shook the entire island of Egghead. It impacted even the seas surrounding the island, as even the Marine soldiers on the ships around Egghead where knocked unconscious by its effect.

Needless to say, it’s an astonishing feat, and one that emphasizes the Gorosei’s status as endgame antagonists of the series along with Imu-sama.

Warcury’s Haki roar was depicted as a much more impressive version of Big Mom’s Haki scream, further highlighting that the Gorosei are the real deal, to the point where even a Yonko seems to pale in comparison.

Taking into account this exceptional display of force, it would not be surprising to see Warcury revealed as capable of using even the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

Warcury is an exceptional Conqueror's Haki user (Image via Corie/X)

Since the Gorosei’s arrival on Egghead, Saint Warcury has been the most impressive member of the group along with Saint Nusjuro. The recent One Piece chapters have only shown a glimpse of what Warcury, Nusjuro, and the others can do, but even this is enough to cement their reputation for strength.

Interestingly, Warcury might be the only member of the Elders to possess some sense of compassion, as he showed some degree of concern for the lives of the inhabitants of the Lulusia Kingdom.

With this in mind, Warcury might be less ruthless and inhumane, at least compared to his colleagues. What’s certain is that, right now, he doesn’t seem willing to show any mercy at all.

Related Links

One Piece chapter 1112 release date and time

The One Piece manga going on hiatus after chapter 1111

The 100 strongest One Piece characters, ranked

The Gorosei's transformations, explained

Are the Gorosei stronger than Yonko and Admirals? Explored