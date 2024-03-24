One Piece chapter 1112: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece chapter 1112 will be released on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. With the series confirmed to be going on a break following a cliffhanger in the previous release, fans are desperate for any spoilers on the upcoming issue they can find.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1112 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed widly by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans have official release information for the upcoming episode.

One Piece chapter 1112 release date and time

Dorry and Brogy will likely continue their rescue of the Straw Hats in One Piece chapter 1112 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1112 will be released at 12 am JST on Monday, April 22, 2024. This translates to a Sunday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of global fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1112 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Sunday, April 21, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 22, 2024

One Piece chapter 1112 where to read

The Gorosei are determined not to let the Straw Hats escape in One Piece chapter 1112 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1111 recap

One Piece chapter 1111 focused on Saint Marcus Mars in his Itsumade yokai form, seeing him break through the Labo-Phase’s Frontier Dome defense system. Jinbe noticed this, prompting him to officially intervene and end Lucci and Zoro’s fight before leaving with the latter. Mars then approached Lucci, who fully updated him on the situation and asked him to try to spare Kaku, which Mars said may be difficult given how he plans to approach this.

The episode’s focus then returned to Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy, where they reunited as a map of Egghead Island appeared with chibi versions of the Straw Hat groups and where they were. It also confirmed that everyone was now headed to the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. Dorry then blew a horn, signaling a retreat to the Giants since Luffy had been rescued. However, this prompted Saint Topman Warcury, in his Fengxi yokai form, to sound a “horn” of his own with Conqueror’s Haki.

He followed this up with an attack that saw two of his four tusks turn into blades, but Dorry and Brogy thankfully blocked this before sending him flying. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn sent several balls of explosive venom their way, but Luffy turned a nearby tree into a bat to return the attack. It was then revealed that Vice Admirals Pomsky, Guillotine, and Red King were waiting to ambush them. The issue ended with the ancient robot standing and saying, “I’m sorry, Joyboy.”

One Piece chapter 1112 what to expect (speculative)

With the ancient robot now being activated, One Piece chapter 1112 should implicitly confirm that it attacked Mariejois all those years ago to deal with the Gorosei. Likewise, it could be that the ancient robot is apologizing to Joyboy for not having been successful in its first attempt to eliminate the Gorosei, leading to the current situation.

Chapter 1112 should also see fights begin with the Vice Admirals waiting at the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, with the members of Bonney’s party the first to repel these attackers. However, Zoro and Jinbe should also be there soon, essentially cementing a successful Straw Hat escape if the pair can get there in time.

