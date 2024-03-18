One Piece manga set to go on a long hiatus after chapter 1111

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga will likely go on a long hiatus after the release of chapter 1111. Following the next chapter's release, the manga will reportedly be on a break for three weeks. However, right after its return, the manga will again go on a break for Golden Week.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. However, over 26 years later, the manga has only now begun its final saga. With that, fans were hoping to learn the events of the final saga unfold soon. Unfortunately, they were hit with a long break.

One Piece manga to likely go on a three-week break after chapter 1111

One Piece chapter 1111 will be officially released on Monday, March 25, 2024, in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17. However, nearly a week before its release, the alleged spoilers from the magazine leaked out, claiming that the manga series is set to go on a three-week break after the release of chapter 1111.

This means that after One Piece chapter 1111 is released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17, the manga series' next chapter, chapter 1112, will only be released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #21.

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately, as per reports, there is more bad news for One Piece fans. While One Piece chapter 1112 will be released three weeks after chapter 1111, the manga will not release its next chapter the following week. This is because the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine would be on a break for Golden Week, essentially leading to another one-week break.

This means that, after the release of One Piece chapter 1111, the manga series will only release one chapter in the next five weeks. This is bound to be devastating for One Piece manga fans.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans reacting to One Piece manga's break announcement (Image via X/@pewpiece)

Upon learning about the reported break, most fans wished manga creator Eiichiro Oda a great break, as they believed he deserved it. Fans loved Oda's work and were really appreciative of it. Hence, they did not mind him taking the break.

That said, several fans felt depressed upon learning that One Piece manga would be absent from the Weekly Shonen Jump manga for multiple weeks in the upcoming month. Hence, with heavy hearts, they hoped that Oda would be able to utilize the break wisely to look after his health.

