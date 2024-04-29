One Piece chapter 1114: Major spoilers to expect

Following the start of Dr. Vegapunk’s message and its shocking opening reveal, One Piece chapter 1114 should see this information continue. Fans are likewise anxious for the issue’s release, which is, unfortunately, quite some time away due to a publisher break next week forcing the series to take a break week.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1114 aren’t available as of this article’s writing and likely won’t be until fairly well into the issue’s release week. Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan mean the series’ spoiler process is liable to go defunct at any given time, including in the coming release week.

Thankfully, there are a few aspects of One Piece chapter 1114, which fans can likely predict with some degree of certainty given the events seen in the previous release of the series. This includes the continuation of Dr. Vegapunk’s message, which will likely see him expand on his initial claim and give proper context to its meaning.

One Piece chapter 1114 set to elaborate on the opening lines of Dr. Vegapunk’s message

One Piece chapter 1114 is likely to begin with Dr. Vegapunk elaborating on the opening line of his message, likely seeing him explain the context of the world sinking into the sea. While any reason could be given, one relating to the world of One Piece being the “mountains” of the planet’s true world is one of the most likely explanations.

It’s also possible that he instead chooses to explain the events that will lead to the world sinking rather than the reason why the world will sink itself. This could, in turn, reveal key information about the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom. It could also reveal who Nerona Imu and the Gorosei are and their ultimate goals for the series’ world.

One Piece chapter 1114 is likely to intersperse the continuing message of Dr. Vegapunk with a focus on the several different Straw Hat groups. An update on Jinbe, Zoro, and Luffy’s groups seems most likely to open the issue, considering their absence from the last release. Likewise, fans can expect to see Zoro and Jinbe arrive just in time to save Nami and the others from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

At the same time, Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy are likely to be seen dealing with Saint Shepherd Ju Peter and Saint Topman Warcury, setting up their arrival at Bonney’s group and assisting them in dealing with Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro. After landing a big hit, Luffy and co will likely quickly board the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, recognizing that now is their only time to escape.

However, One Piece chapter 1114 is likely to see Nami’s group not having as good of luck, struggling to create an opening for their escape. Mars is also likely to appear at this point, further cornering them and making their efforts seem futile. However, the Iron Giant should appear at this moment, giving them the perfect opportunity to escape.

The issue will likely end on this reveal, saving the actual act of escaping for the next issue concerning Nami’s group. However, Dr. Vegapunk’s message will likely play on, ending with another major reveal for fans and setting up an additional cliffhanger ending before the subsequent release.

