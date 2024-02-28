One Piece chapter 1109 full summary: Dr. Vegapunk confirmed dead as Luffy unable to damage Saint Saturn

One Piece chapter 1109 full summary spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the full issue’s events. While these events aren’t considered truly canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven reliable enough to discuss in advance of this release.

Likewise, fans can’t help but discuss One Piece chapter 1109’s alleged events, which continue to build up the Gorosei as legitimate threats in various ways. The issue also seemingly confirms that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died, thanks to dialoge from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei.

One Piece chapter 1109 full summary sees Luffy and Saturn use new moves on each other to no avail

One Piece chapter 1109’s full summary spoilers begin with Dr. Vegapunk’s recording continuing to play. It’s also confirmed that this message was recorded sometime long ago in the past, as Vegapunk Shaka and the other Satellites can also be seen in the recording. It’s also revealed that the message’s broadcast signal is tuned to forcibly activate all of the Marines’ Transponder Snails around the world, also prohibiting them from being turned off.

Shaka is then seen suggesting on tape that people around the world will need time to prepare their screens and Visual Transponder Snails. Dr. Vegapunk likewise says he’ll wait for 10 minutes so everyone can prepare what they need to. In other words, it seems that the Marines and World Government now have a 10-minute window to prevent any information whatsoever from leaking.

One Piece chapter 1109 then allegedly shows Usopp and Nami watching Dr. Vegapunk’s message, confused about what he’s doing since they’re unaware he has seemingly died. It’s also specified that there’s no news on Zoro, Jinbe, or Brook in this chapter. The issue then shifts focus to Luffy, who is still grabbing Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s head and Admiral Kizaru.

The issue then claims that Saturn communicates with the other 4 Gorosei members here via some sort of telepathy, which is most likely related to their powers. They ask him if Dr. Vegapunk is really dead, which Saturn says he believes is the case given how Kizaru attacked him. This can likely be taken as official confirmation that Dr. Vegapunk has indeed died. The Gorosei then say that his death likely triggered the message, which is broadcasting from the Labo-Phase.

One Piece chapter 1109 then begins shifting all over the world, showing how they’re reacting and preparing to receive Dr. Vegapunk’s signal. This includes Rebecca, Kyros, and Leo in Dressrosa, Big News Morgans, Vivi D. Neferatari, and Wapol in Morgans’ balloon, Woop Slap in Foosha Village, and Iceberg in Water 7. Emporio Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon are also seen in the Kamabakka Queendom, with the latter pondering Shaka’s last words to him.

Several other unnamed characters in various unnamed, random islands in the world are also shown. The issue then returns to Egghead, where Luffy questions why he’s unable to damage Saturn. He decides to use another strategy as Kizaru shoots a laser beam at him from his eyes, which Luffy thankfully dodges.

One Piece chapter 1109 then sees Luffy slap Kizaru and Saturn together with his hands in a move called “Gomu Gomu no Dawn Cymbol.” This turns them into a kind of flat paper, showing them also having stars circling their head as seen in old cartoons. Luffy then grabs the pair and hurls them into the sea, with Kizaru hitting and landing in a battleship before lying down and panting.

Saturn, however, flies back like a boomerang and attacks Luffy with his legs in a similar move to the Gum-Gum UFO. Luffy dodges the attack and becomes angry when he sees Saturn uninjured, as the other Gorosei contact Saturn once more. They tell him that there’s no time and that they can’t let Dr. Vegapunk talk, to which he says he’ll “summon” them all.

One Piece chapter 1109 then sees black lightning appearing all over Egghead, caused by Saturn touching the ground and creating four giant magic circles. Black flames rise up from the magic circles, just as they did when Saturn first appeared. Luffy is shown to be in shock, while Sanji observes from afar and comments on how the black flames appeared when Saturn did as well. The issue ends with confirmation of a break for the series next week.

