Saturn becomes one of the most hated One Piece characters after Kuma's backstory ends in chapter 1102

For valid reasons, the list of most hated One Piece characters has been dominated mainly by Akainu and Saint Charloss. However, the recent spotlight on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has undeniably propelled him to swift infamy, challenging the established hierarchy.

Despite being among the five elders, Saturn's reprehensible deeds, unveiled in recent chapters, have positioned him as a contender for the highest rank among the most hated One Piece characters. The emotional revelations surrounding Bartholomew Kuma's tragic backstory have intensified the disdain for Saturn, solidifying his place among the pantheon of detestable figures in Eiichiro Oda's epic narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Saint Saturn rivals Saint Charloss as one of the most hated One Piece characters

In the wake of the emotionally charged revelations in One Piece chapter 1102, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has emerged as one of the most despised characters in the One Piece universe. The catalyst behind Saturn becoming one of the most hated One Piece characters lies in his ruthless intervention into the tragic backstory of Bartholomew Kuma, a character once held in high regard by fans, especially after the reveal of his backstory.

At the heart of Kuma's tragic transformation into a cybernetic weapon for the World Government was the desperate need to cure his adopted daughter, Bonney, of the fatal Sapphire Scale disease. The original agreement between Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk involved utilizing Kuma's genetic data to create clones serving as weapons for the World Government in exchange for Bonney's cure.

However, Saturn intervened and put forth much more unfair conditions for the deal. Saint Saturn imposed conditions that not only forbade Kuma from interacting with Bonney after her cure but also mandated a procedure to eradicate Kuma's free will and individuality.

Despite Vegapunk's efforts to resist these draconian terms, Saturn dismissed his objections with an insensitive reminder of Vegapunk's role as a mere military scientist, asserting that his opinions held no weight in matters of political machination. This moment further deepened the fandom's hate for this character and put Saturn on par with Saint Charloss as one of the most hated One Piece characters.

Kuma's metamorphosis into a soulless automaton and the extinguishing of his individuality were thus direct consequences of the heartless conditions dictated by Saint Saturn. This revelation has left fans outraged at the inhumanity displayed by Saturn, contrasting sharply with the sympathy previously reserved for Kuma's selfless sacrifices for those he loved.

The depth of Kuma's tragedy is further underscored by the poignant details revealed in the chapter. Dr. Vegapunk, while programming Kuma to protect the Thousand Sunny, questioned the former Warlord's unwavering faith in Monkey D. Luffy. Kuma, in response, expressed a belief in the legendary Nika and prophesied that Luffy, a potential world-changer, would one day fulfill his promise to Bonney.

As chapter 1102 draws to a close, the narrative shifts to the aftermath on Egghead Island, where Bonney is seen on the floor, tears streaming down her face, grappling with the weight of her father's painful life story and the brutal truth about his final years.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's callous manipulation of Kuma's fate has elevated him to the ranks of the most reviled characters in the One Piece narrative, leaving fans to ponder the repercussions of his heartless actions on the unfolding saga.

Final Thoughts

In the vast sea of One Piece arcs, detestable characters like Akainu and Saint Charloss have found permanent residence among the pantheon of hated One Piece characters. While Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has recently garnered more focus, his swift ascent through the ranks undeniably solidifies his place as one of the most hated One Piece characters.