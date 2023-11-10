One Piece chapter 1098: Kuma's backstory takes a dark turn with Ginny's death and Bonney's birth

One Piece chapter 1098 scanlations were released on Thursday, November 9, 2023, bringing with them the exciting continuation of Bartholomew Kuma’s tragic flashback. While this information is technically unofficial until Shueisha releases their copy of the issue, the scanlations have historically been accurate enough to rely on.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1098’s alleged events, which see Kuma’s origins take a dark turn with the death of Ginny. While this also paves the way for Jewelry Bonney’s birth, this event brings with it yet another hint of tragedy and despair to Kuma’s origin story.

One Piece chapter 1098 sees Kuma lose his lover, but gain a daughter (and with her, new purpose)

Kuma's ruthlessness with the Revolutionary Army following Ginny's capture is revealed in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1098 begins with a focus on the Revolutionary Army’s Baltigo headquarters, where they’re being asked to help with the Toomi uprising in the South Blue. Ivankov says they can’t go since they’re busy dealing with the wounded at the Goa Kingdom, but Kuma says he can go. Ivankov tells him to not be rash, adding that he’s been reckless ever since Ginny was captured.

Kuma then appears in the Toomi Kingdom, much to the shock of everyone present. A brief flashback then shows Kuma finding out about Ginny’s capture, learning that she caught the eye of a Celestial Dragon and was made his bride as a result. The chapter then reveals that Kuma has successfully helped the Toomi uprising, ending the three-year-long struggle.

One Piece chapter 1098 then sees the flashback reveal that Ginny was captured due to her unit being taken by surprise, as the Marines learn of the Toomi uprising’s success. A Revolutionary Army flag is raised in the Kingdom, as Kuma tells Dragon he’s too worn out to teleport and that he’ll need to return by ship.

Bonney's parentage is finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma is then seen sailing on a ship, as yet another ship is seen with a baby crying on it. Someone unseen calls the baby Bonney, as the narrator reveals that two years have passed since Ginny was kidnapped and wed to a Celestial Dragon. At Baltigo, someone tells Kuma that Ginny is on the line, as she tells Kuma that she finally made it back to the surface.

One Piece chapter 1098 sees her reveal that she got thrown out because she was sick, calling it a stroke of luck. Kuma questions what she means by being sick, as she elaborates that she wants to see everyone one last time, but this call will serve as their goodbye. An excited Kuma says he can teleport to where she is an instant, saying he was afraid he would never see her again.

Ginny then apologizes to Kuma, saying she’s at death’s door and while she’s glad he cares about her, he shouldn’t come see her when she’s like this. Ginny then asks Dragon and Ivankov to take care of Kuma, while Kuma begins leaving and says there’s only one place she’d go now. He teleports himself off as Ginny tires to tell him that she always has and always will love him, but he doesn’t hear this as he has already departed.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Kuma arrive at the Sorbet Kingdom, asking the elders if Ginny is there. They tell him that she is, but they also explain that in the natural light, her entire face and body turned blue and her skin hardened like stone. Kuma finds her dead body in the church they used to live in together, remembering their time together as he cries and questions what happened to her.

The elders then explain that she used her remaining time alive to cross the ocean and make it home in order to ensure her baby’s safety. Kuma tells Ginny that she can rest now, promising to raise her daughter well as Bonney is heard crying. Kuma then buries Ginny’s body before asking the elders for help raising Bonney, getting tips and pointers from them on how to properly care for her.

One Piece chapter 1098: …and love found

Kuma finds new purpose for living in the form of raising Bonney in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1098 sees Kuma comment on how Bonney is such a heavy drinker of milk, saying he’s sure she’ll be as much of a glutton as her mother Ginny was. The next panels then jump ahead in time sporadically, showing Bonney calling Kuma dad for the first time, her beginning to walk, and her eating. These panels also reveal that both Kuma and the elders raise her, with Kuma balancing his time between Ginny and his Revolutionary Army work.

Kuma can also be seen training a young Sabo here, until he’s seen boarding up all the church’s windows and doors. He tells the others who’ve entered to close the door, revealing that a blue stone like what was on Ginny’s skin has formed beneath Bonney’s eye. They call for a doctor, who suggests taking her outside, but Kuma rejects this. Another doctor says it isn’t Amber Lead Syndrome, but she’s nevertheless familiar with this condition.

One Piece chapter 1096 then sees Kuma share the news with Ivankov and Dragon, adding that he’s quitting the Revolutionary Army due to Bonney contracting her mother’s disease. He says he has to stay by her side even if it’s not the right thing to do, with Dragon saying he agrees and that he’ll use his contacts to reach out to every doctor in the world.

The issue then jumps ahead to seven years prior to contemporary events, where a five-year-old Bonney is seen chasing some other kids out of the church. The kids call her a vampire, trying to scare her with a cross, but she reminds them that they’re in a church before kicking and chasing after them. However, Kuma tells her to stop, asking her to not go outside and to stay away from the door.

One Piece chapter 1098 sees Bonney say she was just kidding, but add that she’ll stop since she hates to see him sad and worried about her. She then laments how the kids made fun of her stones again, poking at them as she says she can’t help it. Kuma then asks if she’s talking about her jewels, saying the others are jealous because she has such pretty jewelry.

Bonney is flattered by this, prompting Kuma to say he absolutely loves her jewels. He then asks her where she’d like to go on a trip once she’s better, to which she says she wants to go to the sky islands she read about. Bonney then says they might see Nika there since it’s close to the sun, prompting Kuma to begin singing and dancing to the Drums of Liberation.

Like his father with him, Kuma shares tales of the legendary Nika with his adoptive daughter Bonney in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1098 then sees another doctor visit, claiming that Bonney’s disease is the incurable Sapphire Scale. The doctor claims she has another five years at best, even if she stays out of the natural light. Kuma then heads back in, where it’s revealed Bonney eavesdropped and is under the impression that her disease will end by her 10th birthday.

Kuma, unable to tell his daughter the truth, agrees with her assessment as he questions what he’ll do. One year later, it’s revealed that King Bekori has returned to terrorize the Sorbet Kingdom. The elders ask Kuma for help, saying it’s just like what he tried doing 16 years ago as the issue comes to an end.

One Piece chapter 1098: In summation

Overall, One Piece chapter 1098 is an excellent chapter that furthers Kuma’s tragic backstory in a meaningful and significant way. The introduction of Bonney is also exceptionally well done, adequately explaining why Kuma chooses to raise her despite the lack of blood connection between them.

The issue also makes a shrewd choice in keeping Ginny’s Celestial Dragon husband a secret, which is likely to be revealed later on as either a Gorosei or a Holy Knight. However, fans believe the former is most likely, and have already suggested that none other than Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is Bonney’s father and Ginny’s former husband.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

