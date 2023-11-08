One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans: Bonney's Sapphire Scale disease revealed as Ginny meets her untimely end

One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans were unofficially released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, bringing with them an inside look at the upcoming issue’s artwork. Likewise, this early look confirms that Oda was indeed unable to finish the manuscript for the first time in the series’ history, resulting in some parts of the installment’s artwork being more sketch-like.

The latest raw scans also bring with them a look at Ginny’s final moments, while offering a glimpse into the earliest moments in Bonney’s life. Likewise, the One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans introduce fans to the Sapphire Scale disease, which both Bonney and Ginny are revealed to have contracted in the issue.

One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans highlight the early years of Bonney and Kuma’s life together

One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans begin on an unknown island, where Ivankov and Kuma are seemingly helping some revolutionaries. Kuma is shown to be thinking of Ginny here as he’s fighting, and these scenes are interspersed with a brief flashback to when he first heard of Ginny’s capture. Likewise, he seems to be growing angrier and more ruthless as he thinks about what happened to her.

Kuma is then seen on the Revolutionary Army’s ship with Monkey D. Dragon, which is sailing to an unknown destination. Kuma, Ivankov, and Dragon then get a call on a Transponder Snail from Ginny, with Kuma then seemingly heading to where she is. It’s revealed that she was calling them from the church she and Kuma used to live at in the Sorbet Kingdom, and that by the time he arrives, she is already dead.

One Piece chapter 1098 doesn’t show her face in the issue, but readers do see her hand by the phone, which is seemingly covered in scales. As full summary spoilers previously mentioned, Ginny contracted the Sapphire Scale disease, as did her child with an unknown Celestial Dragon, Jewelry Bonney.

Ginny's tragic end is spread to her daughter Bonney in One Piece chapter 1098 (Image via Shueisha/Colored by Amanomoon)

Kuma picks up her body and begins sobbing over his dead love, as some of the elders he and Ginny once knew arrive and are also seen crying. They bring with them a child, who is revealed to be Bonney. Kuma then buries Ginny and tells the elders he’ll take care of raising Bonney, smiling as he sees his former friend and lover in the young child.

One Piece chapter 1098 then shows Kuma bouncing back and forth between his life raising Bonney and his time spent with the Revolutionary Army. One scene includes him training a young Sabo. However, it’s then revealed that Bonney has contracted the Sapphire Scale disease as a young child, causing Kuma and others to panic. He seemingly retires from the Revolutionary Army at this point, which becomes evident when he is seen speaking to Ivankov and Dragon thereafter.

The chapter then seemingly jumps ahead in time a little bit, showing Bonney kicking other children out of the church in a playful manner. Kuma is shown to be a doting father to Bonney, seemingly keeping her inside due to her disease and bringing her books to read. The two are shown to be very close with each other, singing, dancing, and laughing during their time together.

One Piece chapter 1098 raw scans then see Kuma speaking with what appears to be a doctor, seemingly receiving bad news about Bonney. Kuma then heads inside to find a happy Bonney, whom the full summary spoilers allege eavesdropped on the conversation and misinterpreted the bad news as good news.

Kuma becomes visibly uncomfortable at her daughter’s incorrect joy over the situation, as it’s revealed that something is happening to the Sorbet Kingdom once again. The issue ends with the various elders of the island asking Kuma to help them with tears in their eyes.

