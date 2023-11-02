One Piece chapter 1097: The Revolutionary Army enlists Kuma while an unknown enemy captures Ginny

One Piece chapter 1097’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, bringing with them the exciting continuation of Bartholomew Kuma’s flashback. While this dialogue is unofficial due to it being fan-translated, these translations are typically fairly accurate when compared to the official release, sometimes even being considered the better version.

As a result, fans are wasting no time reading and discussing this unofficial version of One Piece chapter 1097, which has plenty to get excited over. Fans see a major callback to a beloved pre-time-skip moment in the series, as well as the start of what appears to be Kuma and Ivankov’s tragic captures by the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1097 sets up Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s involvement in Kuma’s tragic downfall

One Piece chapter 1097 continues its focus on Bartholomew Kuma's adolescent origins (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1097 begins with a flashback to the South Blue’s Sorbet Kingdom eight years after the God Valley Incident, or 30 years prior to the contemporary story. An old woman who remembers Kuma and his family is going to him for help with removing some pain and sickness, assuring him that they’d be proud of his clergyman title.

It is then revealed that Kuma has become a pastor, while the old woman comments on how few young people exist in the country anymore. She thanks him for expelling her pain and sickness while other senior citizens are excitedly asking to be next in line. They all thank Kuma and his “miracle hands,” asking if they can come during the week as well.

One Piece chapter 1097 then sees a 21-year-old Ginny appear, telling them it’s Sundays only and asking where they get off, asking for even more free help. They all laugh about Ginny’s cheapskate personality, which gets her even angrier. They comment on how none of Ginny’s other suitors have a chance against Kuma, who calls them too kind, which in turn prompts Ginny to say he’s the one who’s too kind to them.

The seniors say they wish they could donate to and support Kuma, but their new King Bekori is too obsessed with taxing them to pay the Celestial Tribute. They even mention that they’ll get locked up if they don’t make it, with some of them saying some people end up starving to death after suffering the same fate.

One Piece chapter 1097 also reveals that Bekori is listening in on the call, seemingly blushing over their words despite being intended as insults. Kuma reminds them that if they visit every week, he can heal any pain or mild illnesses they have, which will ensure they can stay healthy and avoid a similar fate.

After they depart, Kuma is left with a giant paw bubble of all the pain and suffering he collected from the others. Much like Zoro in Thriller Bark, he shoves his hands inside and begins absorbing it all to prevent it from returning to the people he took it from. Ginny sits outside the room and cries as Kuma wails in pain, tending to his injuries once he’s done.

One Piece chapter 1097 reveals that Kuma knew all too well what he asked Zoro to do in Thriller Bark (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1097 sees her discuss how he keeps injuring himself for their sake, and they don’t even know it, but he says it can’t be helped, and he’s just glad he can help them. He apologizes to Ginny for making her worry, but she says that’s not the point before the two eat dinner and laugh together.

The issue jumps forward in time five years, which shows the 26-year-old Ginny asking the 22-year-old Kuma to marry her. Kuma says they can’t, which causes Ginny to get angry since she says it’s obvious he loves her. Kuma admits that it would make him happy but remembers his parents’ tragic past and thinks to himself that he doesn’t want to make her unhappy.

One Piece chapter 1097 then sees him change the subject, pointing to an article about Monkey D. Dragon and his Freedom Fighters. Kuma calls Dragon a hero, saying he also wants to head to sea and dedicate his life to saving people someday. The two boys who teased Kuma in the previous chapter are seen offering gifts to Ginny, who throws something at them in response.

One Piece chapter 1097: An unexpected reunion

The flashback jumps forward an additional three years, meaning the issue is now focused on events that occurred 22 years prior to the contemporary story. Kuma (who now has his trademark hat) is seen yelling at soldiers who kidnapped some of the seniors from earlier. However, the soldiers say a new law allows them to do whatever they want to those from the Southern part of the island, with Kuma taking this to mean they’ll all be enslaved.

Enraged, he uses an Ursus Shock to attack the soldiers. One Piece chapter 1097 then sees King Bekori unbothered by the outrage against this new policy but instead rants about how making the northern area the true Sorbet Kingdom will lower the Celestial Tribute cost. Likewise, since the old folks in the southern region of the country couldn’t pay, those who can afford to cover the tribute will prosper with the “cancer” of the country being cut out.

It’s then revealed that Kuma, Ginny, and three others have all been arrested, with Ginny and the others having been arrested for trying to get Kuma freed. Kuma laments how his country is on the brink of becoming such a hateful place. Ginny comments on how Bekori is likely being instructed by Celestial Dragons and others above him.

One Piece chapter 1097 then sees Bekori’s palace coming under attack, with the ruler eventually being overthrown by Dragon, Ivankov, and their Freedom Fighters group. With Kuma and Ginny rescued, they joined the group, which eventually became known as the Revolutionary Army with Kuma, Ivankov, and Dragon as its pillars.

However, Dragon claimed the group lacked funds, necessitating their acting like mercenaries to train and get weapons for new fighting recruits. Kuma asks Dragon where he learned about weapons, causing him to reveal he once was with the Marines but found no justice there. Kuma then says Dragon can rely on him, who responds that the gentle giant won’t regret joining them.

One Piece chapter 1097 also reveals that Kuma would still return to the Sorbet Kingdom to help out the elderly now and again, as the flashback jumped ahead another eight years. Fourteen years prior to contemporary events, Ginny (who is now the captain of the Army’s Eastern Forces) is seen excited about meeting up with Kuma’s group the next day.

However, someone unseen walks up to them as they discuss how lucky Kuma is to have won Ginny’s heart. The scene then shifts to the Army’s Baltigo headquarters, where Dragon is told that an unexpected enemy has captured Ginny as the issue ends. While fans have no way of knowing for sure, many suspect that the unexpected enemy is none other than Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

One Piece chapter 1097: In summation

While One Piece chapter 1097 races through Kuma’s past a little bit, this seems to be with the grander goal of devoting time to what’s coming next in mind, which is the right move. Likewise, despite moving quickly, Kuma’s flashback doesn’t necessarily feel rushed, even if there are a few points which one can argue deserve more time.

Nevertheless, the issue is exciting and informative, with the reveal of Dragon being an ex-Marine arguably the most enthralling revelation. While Ginny’s capture is also fairly exciting, the Dragon information opens up too many possibilities about the series to be given anything but the top prize.

